INDIANAPOLIS — With a new WNBA season just around the corner, new uniforms are being unveiled.

Indiana Fever Marketing Director Shayna Sangster showed us the new designs.

“We’re so excited about the new season and the new jersey pieces that we have,” said Sangster.

There are three new uniforms, including a 'Stranger Things' version, a nod to a popular science fiction series which is based in a fictional Indiana town.

