Indiana Boys High School Basketball Regional scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL REGIONALS
Class 4A
1. Michigan City
Regional 1
Penn 73, Chesterton 60
Regional 2
Hammond Central 59, Mishawaka 46
2. Logansport
Regional 3
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Noblesville 60
Regional 4
Kokomo 68, Ft. Wayne North 55
3. Southport
Regional 5
Brownsburg 66, New Palestine 39
Regional 6
Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Cathedral 53
4. Seymour
Regional 7
Jennings Co. 64, Evansville Reitz 40
Regional 8
Bloomington North 45, Columbus North 43
Class 3A
5. S. Bend Washington
Regional 9
NorthWood 72, Lake Station 35
Regional 10
Glenn 45, S. Bend Washington 41
6. New Castle
Regional 11
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, Twin Lakes 43
Regional 12
Delta 54, Peru 47
7. Lebanon
Regional 13
Guerin Catholic 66, Danville 52
Regional 14
Beech Grove 65, Indian Creek 56
8. Washington
Regional 15
Scottsburg 48, Greensburg 46
Regional 16
N. Daviess 48, Gibson Southern 44
Class 2A
9. N. Judson
Regional 17
Cass 62, N. Judson 51
Regional 18
Gary 21st Century 67, Westview 58
10. Lapel
Regional 19
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Tipton 59
Regional 20
Wapahani 73, Carroll (Flora) 50
11. Greenfield-Central
Regional 21
Indpls Scecina 45, Indpls Park Tudor 42
Regional 22
Parke Heritage 58, Northeastern 48
12. Southridge
Regional 23
Brownstown 64, Forest Park 49
Regional 24
Linton 62, N. Decatur 33
Class 1A
13. Triton
Regional 25
Michigan City Marquette 60, Tri-County 48
Regional 26
Kouts 44, Bethany Christian 40
14. Frankfort
Regional 27
Fountain Central 54, Liberty Christian 52
Regional 28
Southwood 57, Blue River 38
15. Martinsville
Regional 29
Indpls Lutheran 43, Bloomfield 40
Regional 30
Jac-Cen-Del 61, Bethesda Christian 59
16. Loogootee
Regional 31
Loogootee 57, Dubois 33
Regional 32
Rock Creek Academy 67, New Washington 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/