Sports

Indiana Boys High School Basketball Regional scoreboard

High school basketball scores from boys regional round games on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL REGIONALS

Class 4A

1. Michigan City

Regional 1

Penn 73, Chesterton 60

Regional 2

Hammond Central 59, Mishawaka 46

2. Logansport

Regional 3

Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Noblesville 60

Regional 4

Kokomo 68, Ft. Wayne North 55

3. Southport

Regional 5

Brownsburg 66, New Palestine 39

Regional 6

Indpls Ben Davis 63, Indpls Cathedral 53

4. Seymour

Regional 7

Jennings Co. 64, Evansville Reitz 40

Regional 8

Bloomington North 45, Columbus North 43

Class 3A

5. S. Bend Washington

Regional 9

NorthWood 72, Lake Station 35

Regional 10

Glenn 45, S. Bend Washington 41

6. New Castle

Regional 11

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 65, Twin Lakes 43

Regional 12

Delta 54, Peru 47

7. Lebanon

Regional 13

Guerin Catholic 66, Danville 52

Regional 14

Beech Grove 65, Indian Creek 56

8. Washington

Regional 15

Scottsburg 48, Greensburg 46

Regional 16

N. Daviess 48, Gibson Southern 44 

Class 2A

9. N. Judson

Regional 17

Cass 62, N. Judson 51

Regional 18

Gary 21st Century 67, Westview 58

10. Lapel

Regional 19

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 80, Tipton 59

Regional 20

Wapahani 73, Carroll (Flora) 50

11. Greenfield-Central

Regional 21

Indpls Scecina 45, Indpls Park Tudor 42

Regional 22

Parke Heritage 58, Northeastern 48

12. Southridge

Regional 23

Brownstown 64, Forest Park 49

Regional 24

Linton 62, N. Decatur 33

Class 1A

13. Triton

Regional 25

Michigan City Marquette 60, Tri-County 48

Regional 26

Kouts 44, Bethany Christian 40

14. Frankfort

Regional 27

Fountain Central 54, Liberty Christian 52

Regional 28

Southwood 57, Blue River 38

15. Martinsville

Regional 29

Indpls Lutheran 43, Bloomfield 40

Regional 30

Jac-Cen-Del 61, Bethesda Christian 59

16. Loogootee

Regional 31

Loogootee 57, Dubois 33

Regional 32

Rock Creek Academy 67, New Washington 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

