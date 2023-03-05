Indiana boys basketball sectional scoreboard

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Sectional Championship
Class 4A
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48
6. Columbia City
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Homestead 53
7. Kokomo
Kokomo 85, Marion 51
8. Carmel
Noblesville 58, Zionsville 50
9. Muncie Central
New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57
10. Warren Central
Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Attucks 33
11. Perry Meridian
Indpls Ben Davis 80, Indpls Pike 59
12. Plainfield
Brownsburg 64, Plainfield 48
13. Center Grove
Bloomington North 43, Center Grove 41
14. Columbus North
Columbus North 67, Whiteland 59
16. Evansville North
Evansville Reitz 64, Jasper 53
Class 3A
17. Hanover Central
Lake Station 66, Hanover Central 48
18. Knox
Glenn 58, Culver Academy 47
19. Jimtown
S. Bend Washington 62, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, OT
22. Frankfort
Twin Lakes 61, Rensselaer 59
23. Peru
Peru 78, Norwell 68
24. New Castle
Delta 50, New Castle 37
25. Danville
Danville 56, Tri-West 44
26. Northview
Indian Creek 52, S. Vermillion 46
28. Christel House Manual
Beech Grove 51, Indpls Ritter 50
29. Greensburg
Batesville 58, Greensburg 47
31. Washington
N. Daviess 42, Washington 28
32. Boonville
Gibson Southern 70, Evansville Mater Dei 51
Class 2A
34. N. Judson
N. Judson 56, S. Bend Career Academy 48
37. S. Adams
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39, Adams Central 32
38. Delphi
Carroll (Flora) 50, Clinton Prairie 36
39. Taylor
Tipton 58, Taylor 40
40. Monroe Central
Wapahani 53, Muncie Burris 34
41. Shenandoah
Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41
42. Eastern Hancock
Indpls Scecina 57, Triton Central 45
43. Cascade
Indpls Park Tudor 40, University 37
44. Southmont
Parke Heritage 37, N. Putnam 27
45. S. Ripley
N. Decatur 61, Milan 37
47. N. Knox
Linton 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 32
48. Tell City
Forest Park 49, N. Posey 48
Class 1A
49. Morgan Twp.
Kouts 60, Morgan Twp. 52
50. Triton
Michigan City Marquette 49, Culver 41
51. Hamilton
Bethany Christian 63, Lakeland Christian 49
52. W. Central
Tri-County 43, N. White 40
53. Southwood
Southwood 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57
54. Fountain Central
Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40
55. Tri-Central
Liberty Christian 69, Daleville 51
56. Tri
Blue River 74, Seton Catholic 65
57. White River Valley
Bloomfield 83, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
58. Indiana Deaf
Bethesda Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 44
59. Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Lutheran 61, Greenwood Christian 57
60. Edinburgh
Jac-Cen-Del 50, Oldenburg 40
63. Loogootee
Loogootee 41, Orleans 34
64. Wood Memorial
Dubois 53, Evansville Christian 51, OT
Sectional Semifinals
Class 4A
1. Munster
Hammond Central 71, Hammond Morton 30
Munster 56, Lake Central 51
2. Crown Point
Chesterton 59, Crown Point 50
Valparaiso 64, Hobart 29
3. LaPorte
Michigan City 79, LaPorte 64
Mishawaka 71, S. Bend Riley 58
4. Elkhart
Northridge 51, Concord 47, 2OT
Penn 55, Goshen 37
6. Columbia City
Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56
Homestead 59, Columbia City 51
15. Seymour
Jennings Co. 48, Jeffersonville 46
New Albany 36, Seymour 31
Class 3A
17. Hanover Central
Hanover Central 60, Hammond Noll 55
Lake Station 70, River Forest 50
18. Knox
Culver Academy 48, Knox 41
Glenn 67, Bremen 36
19. Jimtown
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50, New Prairie 27
S. Bend Washington 43, Mishawaka Marian 41
20. NorthWood
NorthWood 59, Fairfield 33
W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53
21. Garrett
Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, Woodlan 48
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41
27. Indpls Shortridge
Guerin Catholic 58, Indpls Brebeuf 45
Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Shortridge 30
30. Charlestown
Corydon 67, Salem 50
Scottsburg 80, Silver Creek 48
Class 2A
33. Whiting
Gary 21st Century 68, Andrean 60
Illiana Christian 60, Bowman Academy 57
34. N. Judson
N. Judson 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 25
S. Bend Career Academy 71, LaVille 62
35. Westview
Central Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 45
Westview 50, Eastside 26
36. Rochester
Cass 54, Rochester 43
Wabash 48, Winamac 15
46. Southwestern
Brownstown 44, Providence 42
Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Henryville 53
Class 1A
49. Morgan Twp.
Kouts 84, Hammond Science and Tech 58
Morgan Twp. 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66
50. Triton
Culver 40, Oregon-Davis 24
Michigan City Marquette 51, Argos 44
51. Hamilton
Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36
Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34
52. W. Central
N. White 54, W. Central 53
Tri-County 56, Frontier 54
54. Fountain Central
Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 44
Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49
61. W. Washington
Borden 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
Rock Creek Academy 76, Lanesville 41
62. New Washington
New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 36
Rising Sun 80, Crothersville 61