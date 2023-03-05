x
Indiana boys basketball sectional scoreboard

IHSAA sectional tournament results from Saturday, March 4, 2023.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Sectional Championship

Class 4A

5. Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Ft. Wayne North 64, Ft. Wayne Northrop 48

6. Columbia City

Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Homestead 53

7. Kokomo

Kokomo 85, Marion 51

8. Carmel

Noblesville 58, Zionsville 50

9. Muncie Central

New Palestine 71, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 57

10. Warren Central

Indpls Cathedral 76, Indpls Attucks 33

11. Perry Meridian

Indpls Ben Davis 80, Indpls Pike 59

12. Plainfield

Brownsburg 64, Plainfield 48

13. Center Grove

Bloomington North 43, Center Grove 41

14. Columbus North

Columbus North 67, Whiteland 59

16. Evansville North

Evansville Reitz 64, Jasper 53

Class 3A

17. Hanover Central

Lake Station 66, Hanover Central 48

18. Knox

Glenn 58, Culver Academy 47

19. Jimtown

S. Bend Washington 62, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, OT

22. Frankfort

Twin Lakes 61, Rensselaer 59

23. Peru

Peru 78, Norwell 68

24. New Castle

Delta 50, New Castle 37

25. Danville

Danville 56, Tri-West 44

26. Northview

Indian Creek 52, S. Vermillion 46

28. Christel House Manual

Beech Grove 51, Indpls Ritter 50

29. Greensburg

Batesville 58, Greensburg 47

31. Washington

N. Daviess 42, Washington 28

32. Boonville

Gibson Southern 70, Evansville Mater Dei 51

Class 2A

34. N. Judson

N. Judson 56, S. Bend Career Academy 48

37. S. Adams

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39, Adams Central 32

38. Delphi

Carroll (Flora) 50, Clinton Prairie 36

39. Taylor

Tipton 58, Taylor 40

40. Monroe Central

Wapahani 53, Muncie Burris 34

41. Shenandoah

Northeastern 54, Hagerstown 41

42. Eastern Hancock

Indpls Scecina 57, Triton Central 45

43. Cascade

Indpls Park Tudor 40, University 37

44. Southmont

Parke Heritage 37, N. Putnam 27

45. S. Ripley

N. Decatur 61, Milan 37

47. N. Knox

Linton 49, Vincennes (South Knox— 32

48. Tell City

Forest Park 49, N. Posey 48

Class 1A

49. Morgan Twp.

Kouts 60, Morgan Twp. 52

50. Triton

Michigan City Marquette 49, Culver 41

51. Hamilton

Bethany Christian 63, Lakeland Christian 49

52. W. Central

Tri-County 43, N. White 40

53. Southwood

Southwood 70, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 57

54. Fountain Central

Fountain Central 44, Rossville 40

55. Tri-Central

Liberty Christian 69, Daleville 51

56. Tri

Blue River 74, Seton Catholic 65

57. White River Valley

Bloomfield 83, Bloomington Lighthouse 45

58. Indiana Deaf

Bethesda Christian 51, Traders Point Christian 44

59. Indpls Lutheran

Indpls Lutheran 61, Greenwood Christian 57

60. Edinburgh

Jac-Cen-Del 50, Oldenburg 40

63. Loogootee

Loogootee 41, Orleans 34

64. Wood Memorial

Dubois 53, Evansville Christian 51, OT

Sectional Semifinals

Class 4A

1. Munster

Hammond Central 71, Hammond Morton 30

Munster 56, Lake Central 51

2. Crown Point

Chesterton 59, Crown Point 50

Valparaiso 64, Hobart 29

3. LaPorte

Michigan City 79, LaPorte 64

Mishawaka 71, S. Bend Riley 58

4. Elkhart

Northridge 51, Concord 47, 2OT

Penn 55, Goshen 37

6. Columbia City

Ft. Wayne Wayne 57, Ft. Wayne South 56

Homestead 59, Columbia City 51

15. Seymour

Jennings Co. 48, Jeffersonville 46

New Albany 36, Seymour 31

Class 3A

17. Hanover Central

Hanover Central 60, Hammond Noll 55

Lake Station 70, River Forest 50

18. Knox

Culver Academy 48, Knox 41

Glenn 67, Bremen 36

19. Jimtown

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 50, New Prairie 27

S. Bend Washington 43, Mishawaka Marian 41

20. NorthWood

NorthWood 59, Fairfield 33

W. Noble 57, Lakeland 53

21. Garrett

Ft. Wayne Concordia 58, Woodlan 48

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 61, Heritage 41

27. Indpls Shortridge

Guerin Catholic 58, Indpls Brebeuf 45

Indpls Chatard 54, Indpls Shortridge 30

30. Charlestown

Corydon 67, Salem 50

Scottsburg 80, Silver Creek 48

Class 2A

33. Whiting

Gary 21st Century 68, Andrean 60

Illiana Christian 60, Bowman Academy 57

34. N. Judson

N. Judson 53, S. Central (Union Mills) 25

S. Bend Career Academy 71, LaVille 62

35. Westview

Central Noble 51, Prairie Hts. 45

Westview 50, Eastside 26

36. Rochester

Cass 54, Rochester 43

Wabash 48, Winamac 15

46. Southwestern

Brownstown 44, Providence 42

Southwestern (Hanover) 59, Henryville 53

Class 1A

49. Morgan Twp.

Kouts 84, Hammond Science and Tech 58

Morgan Twp. 70, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 66

50. Triton

Culver 40, Oregon-Davis 24

Michigan City Marquette 51, Argos 44

51. Hamilton

Bethany Christian 37, Elkhart Christian 36

Lakeland Christian 50, Lakewood Park 34

52. W. Central

N. White 54, W. Central 53

Tri-County 56, Frontier 54

54. Fountain Central

Fountain Central 58, N. Vermillion 44

Rossville 56, Faith Christian 49

61. W. Washington

Borden 61, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

Rock Creek Academy 76, Lanesville 41

62. New Washington

New Washington 57, Trinity Lutheran 36

Rising Sun 80, Crothersville 61

