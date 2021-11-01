IU beats back Husker rally for 84-76 win

The Hoosiers have now won three of their last four games.

LINCOLN, Neb. — Rob Phinisee scored 18 points and Aljami Durham scored 17 as Indiana beat Nebraska 84-76 Sunday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Trayce Jackson-Davis scored nine of his 15 points from the foul line and grabbed 11 rebounds and Race Thompson scored 11 for Indiana, which now has won three of its last four games.

After Indiana built, then squandered an 18-point lead in the first half, a Jackson-Davis jump shot with 3:52 to go broke a 71-all tie after the lead went back-and-forth, and Indiana led the remainder of the game.

17th career double-double for TJD. pic.twitter.com/IiISu9KWFH — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) January 11, 2021

Teddy Allen scored 21 points for Nebraska, Lat Mayen scored 15 and Dalano Banton, Trey McGowens and Derrick Walker all added 10 points apiece.

The Hoosiers raised their record to 8-5 heading into Thursday's home game against Purdue while Nebraska fell to 4-8.