Indiana All-Stars Boys and Girls gear up for Kentucky Matchup

The teams consist of the best of the best - representing state pride in the basketball mecca.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a jam-packed weekend for high school basketball as the Indiana All-Stars, made up of the best high school boys and girls basketball players in the state, will face off against Kentucky — first in Owensboro on Friday, then in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night.

The teams consist of the best of the best, representing state pride in the basketball mecca.

"This is what every kid dreams of that plays basketball here, you know," Ben Davis basketball player and Ball State commit Zane Doughty said, "Indiana being a basketball state and being a part of the highest acknowledgement that you can be — it really means a lot. People only dream of this."

"It means so much," Indiana Miss Basketball Laila Hull, a Zionsville H.S. alum and North Carolina commit, said. "I mean, the basketball community is so big. This is such a huge deal. Indiana is a basketball state. The fact that they chose me to represent them means a lot, just knowing how much they care about basketball, so it's great."

It means just as much for the coaches leading the way. Don Carlisle, the head coach for the boys Indiana All-Stars team, is fresh off an unbeaten season and state championship at Ben Davis. Meanwhile, the All-Star girls have Kristi Ulrich, who has never lost a game by double digits in her 14-year run at Penn High School, leading the way.

"Humble beginnings to be able to come and be selected to coach one of the most prestigious positions in high school basketball," Carlisle said. "So it's a pretty big deal for me."

"Indiana is the basketball state," Ulrich said. "Not only that, but these girls and I are extremely competitive. So, just being able to have the opportunity to compete whether it's against Kentucky or Ohio or whoever it could potentially be, we want to go out there and put our best foot forward and we want to win."

The pride of representing the Hoosier State is one thing, but the expectation of beating Kentucky is another.

"You want to beat them every single year," Zionsville alum and Notre Dame commit Logan Imes saod. "I think Indiana has done a good job of that, so we don't want to be the group that messes that up. We're going to try and get the win both times. All 13 of us worked for this and it's just an honor to be here with some of the best players in the state."

No love lost between Indiana and Kentucky at any level. Both the boys and girls will play at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday — the girls at 5:00 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.. Full rosters of both teams are below:

Indiana All-Stars Boys Team

Luke Almodovar

Noblesville High School, 6'3", guard, 17.5ppg, Saint Francis (Ind.) commit

Xavier Booker

Cathedral High School, 6'11", forward, 15.2ppg, Michigan State commit

Markus Burton (Indiana Mr. Basketball)

Penn High School, 6'1", guard, 30.2ppg, Notre Dame commit

Myles Colvin

Heritage Christian High School, 6'7", forward, 19.5ppg, Purdue commit

Zane Doughty

Ben Davis High School, 6'9", forward, 13.5ppg, Ball State commit

Joey Hart

Linton-Stockton High School, 6'6", guard, 23.7ppg, undecided

Logan Imes

Zionsville High School, 6'4", guard, 16.9ppg, Notre Dame commit

A.J. Lux

Crown Point High School, 6'5", guard, 21.5ppg, Bellarmine commit

Sam Orme

Carmel High School, 6'9", forward, 18.0ppg, Belmont commit

Ian Raasch

NorthWood High School, 6'6", guard, 15.0ppg, Grace (Ind.) commit

JaQualon Roberts

Bloomington North High School, 6'8", forward, 19.6ppg, Vanderbilt commit

Sheridan Sharp

Ben Davis High School, 6'3", guard, 9.8ppg, Southern Illinois commit

Indiana All-Stars Girls team

Ashlynn Brooke

Pioneer High School, 24.0ppg, Ball State commit

Olivia Brown

Hamilton Southeastern High School, 6.9ppg, Akron commit

Cristen Carter

Ben Davis High School, 18.6ppg, Miami (OH) commit

Asia Donald

Hobart High School, 26.7ppg, Indiana State commit

Layla Gold

Cathedral High School, 22.0ppg, Valparaiso commit

Laila Hull (Indiana Miss Basketball)

Zionsville High School, 22.0ppg, North Carolina commit

Rashunda Jones

South Bend Washington High School, 19.7ppg, Purdue commit

McKenna Layden

Northwestern High School, 21.6ppg, Purdue commit

Riley Makalusky

Hamilton Southeastern High School, 20.0ppg, Butler commit

Karsyn Norman

Bedford North Lawrence High School, 15.0ppg, Butler commit

Amiyah Reynolds

South Bend Washington High School, 15.2ppg, Maryland commit

Saige Stahl

Columbus East High School, 26.0ppg, Indiana State commit

Amber Tretter