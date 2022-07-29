IMS adding another weekend of racing in 2023

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, and air live on WTHR Channel 13.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The International Motor Sports Association is returning to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2023.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, billed as the "IMSA Battle on the Bricks," will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, 2023, around the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. The race will air live on WTHR Channel 13.

"Indianapolis Motor Speedway is hallowed ground in the world of motorsport, and we are honored to bring IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship back to IMS," IMSA President John Doonan said. "There has been mutual interest and many conversations between IMSA and IMS leadership for quite some time to bring our brand of premium endurance sports car racing back to the Speedway and our collective fans."

In addition to Sunday's race, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The weekend will also include other IMSA-sanctioned single-make series to be announced later.

Fans will be able to camp in the IMS infield during the weekend of Sept. 15-17, which not available during any other race weekend. Powered and primitive spaces will be available to purchase.

“Our reputation as the Racing Capital of the World will be further enhanced by the IMSA Battle on the Bricks, as IMSA will join the major series competing at IMS in 2023,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said . “IMSA features some of the most evocative manufacturers and machines in global motorsports, so a return to IMS is a perfect fit for our loyal fans."

A top-level IMSA competition last took place at IMS in 2014, when co-drivers Christian Fittipaldi and Joao Barbosa claimed the Brickyard Grand Prix victory for Action Express Racing in their No. 5 Corvette Daytona Prototype.