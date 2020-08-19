IMS reveals Indy 500 race day performers

The Singing Surgeons will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner," and Jim Cornelison will return for the fourth consecutive year to perform "Back Home Again in Indiana."

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has revealed the performers for the pre-race festivities for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

The Singing Surgeons, made up of Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson, will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Francois and Robinson went viral in March with their rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine." The Singing Surgeons performed a special tribute of "God Bless America" to fellow frontline health care workers during the “Indy 500 Special: Back Home Again" in May at IMS.

“We’re honored and humbled to perform the national anthem at ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’” Francois and Robinson said in a press release. “IMS is a fantastic venue that fills us with awe every time we visit. While we’re all sad fans won’t be at this year’s race, our performance will carry a message of hope and optimism as we pay tribute to the heroes fighting COVID-19 each and every day.”

Jim Cornelison will return for his fourth consecutive performance of "Back Home Again in Indiana."

Cornelison is known to sports fans as the voice behind “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Chicago Blackhawks’ home games.

“It is such an honor and privilege to return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as the Indianapolis 500 is a tradition known around the world,” Cornelison said in a press release. “Each year I am humbled by the response from the INDYCAR fans, and I know this year’s performance carries extra meaning under such extraordinary circumstances. I’ll miss the roar of the crowd, but I’ll carry the wonderful fans of IMS with me as I sing. This performance is for them.”