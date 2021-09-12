x
Hoosiers use fast start to rout Idaho 56-14 in home opener

Indiana has won 18 of its last 20 home openers though few were more dominant than this game as Indiana evened its record at 1-1 on the young season.
Indiana defensive lineman Jonathan King (18) runs the ball into the end zone to score after recovering a blocked Idaho punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another and the Indiana Hoosiers scored two special teams touchdowns for the first time since 1969 in a 56-14 rout over Idaho Saturday night.

The Hoosiers took a 21-0 first-quarter lead. Javon Swinton returned a block punt for a score and D.J. Mathews Jr.'s an 81-yard punt return made the score 35-0 before the Vandals had a first down. 

Idaho defensive player Fa'Avae Fa'Avae stands over the top of Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) after hitting him in the backfield during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. Fa'Avae was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Indiana 56, Idaho 14

Indiana head coach Tom Allen reacts to the action on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Idaho, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

