Hoosier Olympian Nick Goepper announces retirement

The Lawrenceburg native said he can't wait to see the next generation of freestyle skiers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Olympian Nick Goepper is retiring from full-time competition.

He announced his decision on social media Friday, saying he "can't wait to watch the next generation take over and put freeskiing on a global stage."

Before the Beijing Games, Goepper said his goal was to complete his collection of medals with gold in China. While that didn't quite happen, he said his future was wide open.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Goepper winning silver at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

In his retirement announcement, he said he didn't know what was next, but he'd still be around and skiing.

With great excitement and emotion I’d like to announce my retirement from full time competition. Starting today would... Posted by Nick Goepper on Friday, January 27, 2023

Goepper is also a four-time X-Games champion and two-time World Championships medalist.

Goepper became an advocate for mental health care in recent years. After the 2014 Winter Olympics, he shared his struggles with substance abuse and suicidal thoughts while suffering from post-Olympics depression.

Goepper said he used human connection to cope and found peace living and training in Utah.