Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers past Magic, 111-106

Aaron Holiday made six of Indiana’s 11 3-pointers, two nights after scoring a season-best 22 points in a victory over Minnesota.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Holiday scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game injury absence and the Indiana Pacers held off the Orlando Magic 111-106 on Friday night.

Sabonis returned from a sprained left ankle.

Doug McDermott made 8 of 13 shots and added 19 points off the bench for Indiana.

The Pacers improved to 15-12 on the road and 20-6 when leading after three quarters.

Terrence Ross had 24 points for Orlando.