Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 30, 2021

Saturday's Indiana boys and girls high school scores.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS —

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 77, Fairfield 41

Barr-Reeve 61, Castle 54

Batesville 53, Hauser 38

Bedford N. Lawrence 84, Horizon Christian 42

Beechwood, Ky. 77, S. Dearborn 49

Benton Central 58, Fountain Central 51

Blackford 78, Jay Co. 49

Bloomfield, N.J. 67, White River Valley 50

Bloomington South 42, Silver Creek 41

Blue River 62, Union City 55

Borden 65, Christian Academy 58

Brownsburg 77, Terre Haute South 39

Brownstown 66, Corydon 50

Carmel 72, New Castle 25

Carroll (Flora) 47, Northwestern 33

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Yorktown 37

Caston 62, Northfield 46

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Faith Christian 53

Covington 67, S. Newton 37

Crothersville 54, Columbus Christian 43

Crown Point 50, S. Bend Washington 44

Decatur Central 81, Avon 78

Eastern Hancock 71, Union Co. 59

Edinburgh 55, Henryville 39

Ev. Bosse 79, Vincennes 58

Ev. Harrison 83, Gibson Southern 52

Ev. Memorial 67, Boonville 48

Ev. North 60, Terre Haute North 58

Fishers 74, Franklin Central 51

Floyd Central 63, Ev. Reitz 50

Forest Park 53, Paoli 51

Frankton 72, Tri-Central 70, OT

Fremont 68, Lakewood Park 55

Ft. Wayne Concordia 68, Manchester 56

Greencastle 67, Tri-West 64

Greenfield 45, Richmond 38

Greensburg 59, Lawrenceburg 52

Greenwood 25, Indpls Roncalli 22

Greenwood Christian 71, Victory College Prep 38

Guerin Catholic 71, Noblesville 49

Heritage Hills 58, Princeton 48

Homestead 74, Peru 41

Huntington North 68, DeKalb 60

Indpls Ben Davis 69, Indpls Attucks 68, OT

Indpls Cathedral 64, Columbus North 57

Indpls Herron 89, Southwestern (Shelby) 85, 2OT

Indpls International 61, Anderson Prep Academy 39

Indpls Lutheran 67, Traders Point Christian 47

Indpls Manual 58, Indpls Irvington 38

Kokomo 58, Cass 53

Kouts 87, Westville 60

LaCrosse 69, Hammond Science and Tech 40

LaPorte LaLumiere 67, Wasatch Academy, Utah 65

Lafayette Jeff 54, Parke Heritage 49

Lake Station 60, River Forest 55

Lakeland 55, Wawasee 46

Lakeland Christian 65, Southern Wells 48

Lapel 50, Oak Hill 47

Lawrence North 55, Jeffersonville 50

Leo 47, Bellmont 43

Liberty Christian 71, Clinton Central 33

Loogootee 67, W. Washington 41

Marion 86, Ft. Wayne Northrop 68

McCutcheon 64, Lafayette Harrison 59

Michigan City 72, Ft. Wayne South 66, OT

Milan 54, Switzerland Co. 42

Mishawaka Marian 76, Ft. Wayne Luers 54

Monrovia 54, Edgewood 45

Morgan Twp. 65, Gary 21st Century 59

Morristown 61, Knightstown 29

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 52, Delta 46, OT

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 78, Pike Central 55

Munster 40, Valparaiso 39

N. Harrison 61, Madison 44

N. Montgomery 58, Attica 37

N. Putnam 61, S. Vermillion 54

New Albany 55, Jasper 47

New Haven 67, Columbia City 49

New Prairie 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 39

Northview 67, Crawfordsville 61, OT

Orleans 50, N. Daviess 49

Penn 56, Goshen 47

Providence 78, Madison Shawe 22

Rensselaer 71, Hebron 49

Rising Sun 59, Waldron 51

Riverton Parke 61, Providence Cristo Rey 50

Rochester 55, N. White 39

Rock Creek Academy 54, Lou. St. Francis, Ky. 17

Rossville 47, Pioneer 34

S. Adams 79, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49

S. Bend St. Joseph's 85, Victory Christian Academy 51

S. Knox 46, Shoals 28

S. Putnam 63, Eminence 53

Salem 73, Eastern (Pekin) 72, 3OT

Shelbyville 68, Pendleton Hts. 60

Sheridan 61, N. Miami 33

Southport 50, Franklin 34

Southridge 52, Washington 38

Southwestern (Hanover) 87, Mitchell 40

Sullivan 76, Eastern (Greene) 57

Taylor 69, Eastbrook 62

Tell City 53, Springs Valley 42

Tippecanoe Valley 57, Winamac 43

Triton 79, N. Judson 51

University 78, Indpls Scecina 74

Wabash 62, Alexandria 46

Warren Central 66, S. Bend Adams 59

Warsaw 57, Elkhart 56

Western 57, Twin Lakes 48

Western Boone 60, Seeger 48

Westfield 82, Muncie Central 42

Wood Memorial 44, Dubois 43

Sugar Creek Tournament

Championship
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 60, Franklin Co. 46

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethany Christian 45, Mishawaka 23

Blackford 63, Mississinewa 42

Bloomington South 52, Brown Co. 40

Bremen 47, S. Bend Riley 31

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, Ft. Wayne Wayne 41

Cass 37, Eastern (Greentown) 19

Chesterton 51, S. Bend Adams 49

Clarksville 60, Rock Creek Academy 18

Columbus North 59, Terre Haute North 18

Crothersville 63, Christian Academy 23

Culver 40, LaVille 31

Delta 61, Daleville 41

Eastern Hancock 51, Monroe Central 23

Eastside 52, Westview 25

Edinburgh 41, Indpls Lutheran 40

Elkhart Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 31, OT

Franklin Co. 51, Milan 43

Frontier 54, Tri-County 42

Gibson Southern 59, Ev. North 18

Glenn 58, Tippecanoe Valley 52

Greenwood 50, Decatur Central 47

Hammond Noll 60, Hanover Central 40

Indian Creek 70, Sullivan 58

Kankakee Valley 57, Morgan Twp. 45

Lake Station 70, Calumet 38

Lawrenceburg 45, Greensburg 43

Lebanon 76, Carroll (Flora) 54

Lowell 59, Hammond Gavit 29

Madison 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 38

McCutcheon 85, Logansport 53

Michigan City Marquette 60, Bowman Academy 38

Morristown 63, Providence Cristo Rey 19

Munster 65, Concord 22

N. Daviess 37, Wood Memorial 36

N. Vermillion 42, N. Newton 35

Northwestern 54, Kokomo 31

Orleans 51, Crawford Co. 42, OT

Princeton 38, Pike Central 30

Providence 42, Madison Shawe 24

S. Decatur 51, Rising Sun 43

Southwood 65, N. Miami 61

Springs Valley 50, Borden 20

Tipton 50, Hagerstown 31

Valparaiso 52, Michigan City 46

Vincennes Rivet 36, Dubois 34, OT

W. Washington 51, Shoals 22

Wabash 66, Maconaquah 53

Westville 46, Hebron 32

Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament

Championship
Indpls Tindley 65, Purdue Polytechnic 49

Semifinal
Indpls Tindley 62, Eminence 31
Purdue Polytechnic 71, Indpls Riverside 41

Southern Roads Conference Tournament

Columbus Christian 68, Union (Dugger) 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

