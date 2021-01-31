Saturday's Operation Basketball scores - Jan. 30, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS —
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 77, Fairfield 41
Barr-Reeve 61, Castle 54
Batesville 53, Hauser 38
Bedford N. Lawrence 84, Horizon Christian 42
Beechwood, Ky. 77, S. Dearborn 49
Benton Central 58, Fountain Central 51
Blackford 78, Jay Co. 49
Bloomfield, N.J. 67, White River Valley 50
Bloomington South 42, Silver Creek 41
Blue River 62, Union City 55
Borden 65, Christian Academy 58
Brownsburg 77, Terre Haute South 39
Brownstown 66, Corydon 50
Carmel 72, New Castle 25
Carroll (Flora) 47, Northwestern 33
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59, Yorktown 37
Caston 62, Northfield 46
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 60, Faith Christian 53
Covington 67, S. Newton 37
Crothersville 54, Columbus Christian 43
Crown Point 50, S. Bend Washington 44
Decatur Central 81, Avon 78
Eastern Hancock 71, Union Co. 59
Edinburgh 55, Henryville 39
Ev. Bosse 79, Vincennes 58
Ev. Harrison 83, Gibson Southern 52
Ev. Memorial 67, Boonville 48
Ev. North 60, Terre Haute North 58
Fishers 74, Franklin Central 51
Floyd Central 63, Ev. Reitz 50
Forest Park 53, Paoli 51
Frankton 72, Tri-Central 70, OT
Fremont 68, Lakewood Park 55
Ft. Wayne Concordia 68, Manchester 56
Greencastle 67, Tri-West 64
Greenfield 45, Richmond 38
Greensburg 59, Lawrenceburg 52
Greenwood 25, Indpls Roncalli 22
Greenwood Christian 71, Victory College Prep 38
Guerin Catholic 71, Noblesville 49
Heritage Hills 58, Princeton 48
Homestead 74, Peru 41
Huntington North 68, DeKalb 60
Indpls Ben Davis 69, Indpls Attucks 68, OT
Indpls Cathedral 64, Columbus North 57
Indpls Herron 89, Southwestern (Shelby) 85, 2OT
Indpls International 61, Anderson Prep Academy 39
Indpls Lutheran 67, Traders Point Christian 47
Indpls Manual 58, Indpls Irvington 38
Kokomo 58, Cass 53
Kouts 87, Westville 60
LaCrosse 69, Hammond Science and Tech 40
LaPorte LaLumiere 67, Wasatch Academy, Utah 65
Lafayette Jeff 54, Parke Heritage 49
Lake Station 60, River Forest 55
Lakeland 55, Wawasee 46
Lakeland Christian 65, Southern Wells 48
Lapel 50, Oak Hill 47
Lawrence North 55, Jeffersonville 50
Leo 47, Bellmont 43
Liberty Christian 71, Clinton Central 33
Loogootee 67, W. Washington 41
Marion 86, Ft. Wayne Northrop 68
McCutcheon 64, Lafayette Harrison 59
Michigan City 72, Ft. Wayne South 66, OT
Milan 54, Switzerland Co. 42
Mishawaka Marian 76, Ft. Wayne Luers 54
Monrovia 54, Edgewood 45
Morgan Twp. 65, Gary 21st Century 59
Morristown 61, Knightstown 29
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 52, Delta 46, OT
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 78, Pike Central 55
Munster 40, Valparaiso 39
N. Harrison 61, Madison 44
N. Montgomery 58, Attica 37
N. Putnam 61, S. Vermillion 54
New Albany 55, Jasper 47
New Haven 67, Columbia City 49
New Prairie 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 39
Northview 67, Crawfordsville 61, OT
Orleans 50, N. Daviess 49
Penn 56, Goshen 47
Providence 78, Madison Shawe 22
Rensselaer 71, Hebron 49
Rising Sun 59, Waldron 51
Riverton Parke 61, Providence Cristo Rey 50
Rochester 55, N. White 39
Rock Creek Academy 54, Lou. St. Francis, Ky. 17
Rossville 47, Pioneer 34
S. Adams 79, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49
S. Bend St. Joseph's 85, Victory Christian Academy 51
S. Knox 46, Shoals 28
S. Putnam 63, Eminence 53
Salem 73, Eastern (Pekin) 72, 3OT
Shelbyville 68, Pendleton Hts. 60
Sheridan 61, N. Miami 33
Southport 50, Franklin 34
Southridge 52, Washington 38
Southwestern (Hanover) 87, Mitchell 40
Sullivan 76, Eastern (Greene) 57
Taylor 69, Eastbrook 62
Tell City 53, Springs Valley 42
Tippecanoe Valley 57, Winamac 43
Triton 79, N. Judson 51
University 78, Indpls Scecina 74
Wabash 62, Alexandria 46
Warren Central 66, S. Bend Adams 59
Warsaw 57, Elkhart 56
Western 57, Twin Lakes 48
Western Boone 60, Seeger 48
Westfield 82, Muncie Central 42
Wood Memorial 44, Dubois 43
Sugar Creek Tournament
Championship
Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 60, Franklin Co. 46
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethany Christian 45, Mishawaka 23
Blackford 63, Mississinewa 42
Bloomington South 52, Brown Co. 40
Bremen 47, S. Bend Riley 31
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 76, Ft. Wayne Wayne 41
Cass 37, Eastern (Greentown) 19
Chesterton 51, S. Bend Adams 49
Clarksville 60, Rock Creek Academy 18
Columbus North 59, Terre Haute North 18
Crothersville 63, Christian Academy 23
Culver 40, LaVille 31
Delta 61, Daleville 41
Eastern Hancock 51, Monroe Central 23
Eastside 52, Westview 25
Edinburgh 41, Indpls Lutheran 40
Elkhart Christian 37, Lakeland Christian 31, OT
Franklin Co. 51, Milan 43
Frontier 54, Tri-County 42
Gibson Southern 59, Ev. North 18
Glenn 58, Tippecanoe Valley 52
Greenwood 50, Decatur Central 47
Hammond Noll 60, Hanover Central 40
Indian Creek 70, Sullivan 58
Kankakee Valley 57, Morgan Twp. 45
Lake Station 70, Calumet 38
Lawrenceburg 45, Greensburg 43
Lebanon 76, Carroll (Flora) 54
Lowell 59, Hammond Gavit 29
Madison 61, Southwestern (Hanover) 38
McCutcheon 85, Logansport 53
Michigan City Marquette 60, Bowman Academy 38
Morristown 63, Providence Cristo Rey 19
Munster 65, Concord 22
N. Daviess 37, Wood Memorial 36
N. Vermillion 42, N. Newton 35
Northwestern 54, Kokomo 31
Orleans 51, Crawford Co. 42, OT
Princeton 38, Pike Central 30
Providence 42, Madison Shawe 24
S. Decatur 51, Rising Sun 43
Southwood 65, N. Miami 61
Springs Valley 50, Borden 20
Tipton 50, Hagerstown 31
Valparaiso 52, Michigan City 46
Vincennes Rivet 36, Dubois 34, OT
W. Washington 51, Shoals 22
Wabash 66, Maconaquah 53
Westville 46, Hebron 32
Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament
Championship
Indpls Tindley 65, Purdue Polytechnic 49
Semifinal
Indpls Tindley 62, Eminence 31
Purdue Polytechnic 71, Indpls Riverside 41
Southern Roads Conference Tournament
Columbus Christian 68, Union (Dugger) 32
