Whiteland football helps pick up the pieces left from F2 Tornado in April

After April's F2 tornadoes that struck the Whiteland community, the Warriors football team is helping the community.

WHITELAND, Ind. — Class 5A #2 ranked Whiteland (1-0) hosts 4A #5 Kokomo (1-0) on Friday for Operation Football Week 2's Game of the Week. The Warriors have a proud tradition, a tight knit community, and a strong culture. When adversity hits, it brings this town of just under 5,000 closer together. That strength was tested this past spring when Whiteland took a direct hit from an F2 tornado.

"There's reminders of it daily. On my daily walk in the morning, you know, I walk by two lots that don't have a house on them where they used to," Whiteland head football coach Darrin Fisher said.

Fisher has led Whiteland football for nearly two decades. Coming off a 5A state runner-up finish in 2022, things were clicking. Then in April, disaster rocked the community.

"You know that tornado came about a half-mile from my house," Fisher said. "So my neighbors had a lot of damage."

The dust has now settled, but the memory certainly remains. So too, though, does the willingness from this tight knit community to help their neighbors — including this Warriors football team.

"This community always rallies. One of the reasons I stay here is kids always come first. We always say, for your town, for your school, for your teammates. Literally when you could go out the next morning for days, and days, and days, and days — there were so many people that didn't know, didn't know the names of the people they were helping, they just helped because they knew it needed to be done," Fisher explained. "That's what's great about this community. The kids are always first, and your neighbors are always first. I thought our kids, our parents, everybody was fantastic getting out and helping their neighbors."

A lesson synonymous with sports and when adversity strikes. It's something this 2023 football team has front of mind as they look to replicate their success from a year ago. Now, with a renewed sense of community and togetherness.

"They really count on each other, I think," Fisher concluded. "Whiteland against everyone. I know that sounds a little different, but it's like, nothing is going to get us and nothing is going to keep us down. You can knock us down but we're going to get back up."