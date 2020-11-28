Western Boone rallies for third straight Class 2A state championship

Josiah Smith's 38-yard field goal in the closing seconds gave the Stars a 36-35 victory.

INDIANAPOLIS — Josiah Smith kicked a last-minute field goal to cap a Western Boone rally and clinch the Stars' third straight Class 2A state championship.

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers took a 35-26 lead with 3:38 remaining on Carson Clark's second touchdown pass of the game to Krashaun Menson.

Western Boone pulled within two on a 1-yard touchdown run by Robby Taylor with 1:36 remaining. After a failed onside kick attempt, the Stars' defense forced a punt, taking over at their own 46-yard line after a penalty with 39 seconds remaining.

A pass interference penalty gave the Stars the ball at the 21, where Smith, son of former Colts punter Hunter Smith, came on to kick the game-winning field goal with seven seconds remaining.

Congratulations to the Western Boone Stars, the #IHSAA Class 2A Football State Champions for the third consecutive year! ⁦@WeBoAthletics⁩ pic.twitter.com/Py71KRbdKQ — IHSAA (@IHSAA1) November 27, 2020

Taylor carried the ball a state-record 43 times for 210 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Luke Marsh and quarterback Elliott Young also ran for touchdowns for the Stars.

Young also threw a touchdown pass to Connor Garrity in the game.