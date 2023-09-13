Week 5 IHSAA football Indy-area schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — Week five of Operation Football has arrived! Brownsburg took over the No. 1 spot in the Class 6A rankings following Ben Davis' loss to IMG Academy last week. Now, the Bulldogs are set to play the Fishers Tigers one week following the latter's hard-fought loss in the Mudsock game.
Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports director Dave Calabro will be at the Game of the Week between Warren Central and Ben Davis, so make sure to tag your photos from the game on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.
Games in bold will feature highlights on Operation Football.
IHSAA football week 5 Indy-area schedule
Arsenal Tech (0-4) at Richmond (0-4), 7 p.m.
Bishop Chatard (4-0) at Columbus North (2-2), 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian (3-1) at Noblesville Home School (1-3), 7 p.m.
Cascade (3-1) at Lutheran (4-0), 7 p.m.
Cathedral (2-2) at North Central (0-4), 7 p.m.
Christel House Manual (1-3) at Phalen Academy (1-2), 7 p.m.
Danville (3-1) at Tri-West (3-1), 7 p.m.
Decatur Central (2-2) at Mooresville (2-2), 7 p.m.
Delta (4-0) at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (1-3), 7 p.m.
Edinburgh (0-4) at North Daviess (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
Fishers (3-1) at Brownsburg (4-0), 7 p.m.
Franklin (3-1) at Martinsville (2-2), 7 p.m.
Franklin Central (2-2) at Avon (0-4), 7 p.m.
Greenwood (3-1) at Plainfield (4-0), 7 p.m.
Hamilton Heights (4-0) at Western (2-2), 7 p.m.
Harvest Prep (OH) (3-0) at Center Grove (3-1), 7 p.m.
Irvington Prep (0-4) at Frontier (2-2), 7 p.m.
Knightstown (2-2) at Eastern Hancock (2-2), 7 p.m.
Lapel (1-3) at North Decatur (3-1), 7 p.m.
Lawrence Central (1-3) at Pike (1-3), 7 p.m.
Lawrence North (4-0) at Carmel (2-2), 7 p.m.
Lebanon (1-3) at Frankfort (1-3), 7 p.m.
Milan (2-2) at Greenwood Christian (2-2), 7 p.m.
Pendleton Heights (3-1) at New Palestine (2-2), 7 p.m.
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (2-2) at Crispus Attucks (3-1), 7 p.m.
Roncalli (2-2) at Guerin Catholic (4-0), 7 p.m.
Scecina (4-0) at Heritage Christian (3-1), 7 p.m.
Shelbyville (3-1) at Greenfield-Central (4-0), 7 p.m.
Shenandoah (1-3) at Park Tudor (4-0), 7 p.m.
Shortridge (2-2) at Cardinal Ritter (2-2), 7 p.m.
South Bend Riley (4-0) at George Washington (2-2), 7:30 p.m.
Southport (0-4) at Beech Grove (1-3) 7 p.m.
Southside Home School Crimson Knights (1-3) at South Decatur (3-1), 7 p.m.
Speedway (1-3) at Monrovia (3-1), 7 p.m.
Tindley (2-2) at Covenant Christian (2-2), 7 p.m.
Triton Central (3-1) at Indian Creek (2-2), 7 p.m.
Warren Central (2-2) at Ben Davis (3-1), 7 p.m.
Western Boone (3-1) at North Montgomery (2-2), 7 p.m.
Westfield (4-0) at Hamilton Southeastern (4-0), 7 p.m.
Whiteland (2-2) at Perry Meridian (1-3), 7 p.m.
Zionsville (3-1) at Noblesville (2-2), 7:30 p.m.