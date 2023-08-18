Week 1 Indy-area high school football score list

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrating 30 years of Operation Football, here's a complete score list from every Indianapolis-area team from week one of IHSAA football!
Looking for statewide scores? Click here for a full score list from every team in Indiana.
IHSAA Football Week 1 Scores
Batesville 42, Indian Creek 28
Bishop Chatard 49, Brebeuf Jesuit 23
Brownsburg 51, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7
Carmel 14, Homestead 7
Danville 21, Greencastle 14
Decatur Central 18, Columbus North 14
Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15
Fishers 44, North Central 0
Fort Wayne Wayne 35, Crispus Attucks 12
Franklin 42, New Albany 3
Franklin Central 29, Perry Meridian 12
Greenfield-Central 49, Madison 0
Greenwood 51, Seymour 49
Hamilton Heights 26, Lapel 14
Heritage Christian 47, Crawfordsville 12
Lawrence Central 54, Arsenal Tech 0
Lawrence North 24, Avon 17
Lutheran 50, Beech Grove 0
Indiana Deaf 46, Purdue Polytechnic North 0
Martinsville 23, Bedford North Lawrence 19
Monrovia 50, Cardinal Ritter 15
Pendleton Heights 15, Lebanon 0
Plainfield 32, Terre Haute South 13
Roncalli 43, Southport 20
Scecina 48, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 20
Shelbyville 39, Greensburg 14
Speedway 33, Covenant Christian 21
Tindley 12, Edinburgh 7
Tri-West 42, Western 6
Triton Central 41, Cascade 13
Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16
Westfield 34, New Palestine 14