Week 1 Indy-area high school football score list

Check out all the week one IHSAA football results from across the Indianapolis area.
Credit: WTHR graphic

INDIANAPOLIS — Celebrating 30 years of Operation Football, here's a complete score list from every Indianapolis-area team from week one of IHSAA football! 

Looking for statewide scores? Click here for a full score list from every team in Indiana.

IHSAA Football Week 1 Scores

Batesville 42, Indian Creek 28

Bishop Chatard 49, Brebeuf Jesuit 23

Brownsburg 51, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 7

Carmel 14, Homestead 7

Cathedral 55, Lafayette Jefferson 14

Danville 21, Greencastle 14

Decatur Central 18, Columbus North 14

Eastern Hancock 36, Frankton 15

Fishers 44, North Central 0

Fort Wayne Wayne 35, Crispus Attucks 12

Franklin 42, New Albany 3

Franklin Central 29, Perry Meridian 12

Greenfield-Central 49, Madison 0

Greenwood 51, Seymour 49

Hamilton Heights 26, Lapel 14

Heritage Christian 47, Crawfordsville 12

Lawrence Central 54, Arsenal Tech 0

Lawrence North 24, Avon 17

Lutheran 50, Beech Grove 0

Indiana Deaf 46, Purdue Polytechnic North 0

Martinsville 23, Bedford North Lawrence 19

Monrovia 50, Cardinal Ritter 15

Pendleton Heights 15, Lebanon 0

Plainfield 32, Terre Haute South 13

Roncalli 43, Southport 20

Scecina 48, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 20

Shelbyville 39, Greensburg 14

Speedway 33, Covenant Christian 21

Tindley 12, Edinburgh 7

Tri-West 42, Western 6

Triton Central 41, Cascade 13

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 16

Westfield 34, New Palestine 14

