Shelbyville HS football team loses three games due to COVID-19

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — The Shelbyville High School varsity football team has had three straight losses due to players having COVID-19.

The Golden Bears were already tight on players with a rebuilding program.

Last week, the team had as few as 15 varsity players available for practice because of contact tracing and required quarantines for unvaccinated players.

Three of the players tested positive.

Shelbyville played just two games this season and broke a 27-game losing streak with a win over Richmond on Aug. 27. Due to COVID, they have not played a game since.

"I hate it for everyone. I hate it for our seniors who've put a lot of work in in a new program, and we had just gotten a little momentum going with our big win. So now we just got to kind of hit the reset button and pick up and that's kind of the way we're taking it," said Brian Glesing, in his first year as Shelbyville High School football coach.

The coach hopes to have everyone back from quarantine by Sept. 20 and return to action Sept. 24 against Yorktown for homecoming.