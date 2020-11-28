Roncalli wins 10th football title with record-tying rout of Hobart

Roncalli dominated the Class 4A championship from the start, topping Hobart 49-7.

INDIANAPOLIS — Aiden Leffler threw a record-tying five touchdown passes to lead Roncalli to the Class 4A state championship.

Leffler threw four of his touchdowns in the first half as Roncalli jumped out to a 28-0 lead on Hobart. He finished with 200 yards passing and didn't throw an interception in the 49-7 win.

Kyle Lockard caught three of Leffler's touchdown passes, which tied a state record. Cole Beckman, who had a 50-yard scoring catch, and Michael Gallagher also caught touchdowns in the game.

Baron Huebler ran for 155 yards and a touchdown for Roncalli.

The Roncalli defense held Hobart to less than 200 yards on the game and kept them off the scoreboard until the final minute of the game. Dominic Brown then ran the ensuing kick back 91 yards for a touchdown and the final score of the game, which matched a state record for point differential in the Class 4A championship.

The title is the tenth in Roncalli's history.