HS Football

Operation Football: Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

It's playoff time on Operation Football!

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville shut out McCutcheon 45-0 Friday night to open the playoffs.

The Eagles will face Harrison in the second round of the sectionals next Friday.

Click on the media player for highlights.

