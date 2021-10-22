Operation Football: Zionsville 45, McCutcheon 0

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — Zionsville shut out McCutcheon 45-0 Friday night to open the playoffs.
The Eagles will face Harrison in the second round of the sectionals next Friday.
Click on the media player for highlights.
