Operation Football: Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 22

FISHERS, Ind. — Westfield won a sectional championship Friday night with a thrilling 24-22 win over Hamilton Southeastern.

The Shamrocks led 7-0 after the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime, but the host Royals tied things up in the third quarter on a 29-yard touchdown run by quarterback Sam Jacobs.

Westfield took the lead again a little more than four minutes into the final quarter on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Max Webster to Jackson Wasserstrom. The Royals mounted a late drive, converting a pair of fourth down plays and finding the end zone with 36 seconds remaining when Blaine Wertz took a direct snap and scored from a yard out. A two-point conversion gave Hamilton Southeastern a 22-21 lead.

But the Shamrocks weren't done.

They drove deep into Royal territory and won the game when Caleb King connected on a 25-yard field goal to clinch the sectional title.

