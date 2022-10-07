Operation Football Week 8: Brebeuf vs Cathedral, sectionals near

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the coveted Spirit Award Trophy.

INDIANAPOLIS — Brebeuf Jesuit (4-2) will play Cathedral Fighting Irish (5-1) for week 8 of Operation Football.

North Central High School will be the Band of the Week on Operation Football.

Make sure to tag your photos from the games on social media with #OPFB for your chance to win the coveted Spirit Award Trophy. 13News could feature your images on air and online.

You can also stay up to date with scores from all across central Indiana Friday night by clicking here.

Other big game coverage

13News Operation Football will also be covering several other big games Friday night including:

Eastern HS at Sheridan

Westfield at Fishers

You can catch all the Operation Football game highlights on 13News at 11 p.m.

Cheerleaders of the Week

The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Tipton Blue Devils.

Tipton will take on Western High School Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. in a home matchup.