Operation Football Week 6: Westfield at Brownsburg, Spirit Award

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The undefeated Brownsburg Bulldogs play the 3-2 Westfield Shamrocks for week 6 of Operation Football.

Brownsburg is also the Band of the Week on Operation Football.

13News Operation Football will also be covering several other big games Friday night including:

Decatur Central @ Plainfield

Lawrence Central @ Center Grove

Greenfield Central @ New Palestine

Indianapolis Lutheran @ Scecina Memorial

You can catch all the Operation Football game highlights on 13News at 11 p.m.

Cheerleaders of the week

The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Pike Red Devils.

Pike will take on Warren Central Friday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m. in a home matchup.