Operation Football: Week 4 IHSAA football Indy-area schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — It's already week four of Operation Football for 2023! Inter-conference matchups continue after a massive shakeup in the AP poll following week three. Here is a complete schedule of all the local games set for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports director Dave Calabro will be at the Game of the Week between Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers, so make sure to tag your photos from the game on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.