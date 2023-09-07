Operation Football: Week 4 IHSAA football Indy-area schedule

INDIANAPOLIS — It's already week four of Operation Football for 2023! Inter-conference matchups continue after a massive shakeup in the AP poll following week three. Here is a complete schedule of all the local games set for Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports director Dave Calabro will be at the Game of the Week between Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers, so make sure to tag your photos from the game on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.
Games in bold will feature highlights on Operation Football.
IHSAA football week 4 Indy-area schedule
Beech Grove (1-2) at Scecina (3-0), 7 p.m.
Bishop Chatard (3-0) at Cathedral (2-1), 7 p.m.
Brownsburg (3-0) at Avon (0-3), 7 p.m.
Carmel (2-1) at Louisville Trinity (KY) (1-2), 7 p.m.
Cincinnati Moeller (1-2) at Center Grove (2-1), 7 p.m.
Clinton Central (0-2) at Sheridan (2-1), 7 p.m.
Cloverdale (2-1) at Cascade (2-1), 7 p.m.
Columbus North (2-1) at Roncalli (1-2), 7 p.m.
Crispus Attucks (2-1) at Christel House Manual (1-2), 7 p.m.
Danville (2-1) at Crawfordsville (0-3), 7 p.m.
George Washington (1-2) at Lake Station (1-2), 7 p.m. CT
Greenfield-Central (3-0) at Pendleton Heights (3-0), 7 p.m.
Greenwood Christian (1-2) at Edinburgh (0-3), 7 p.m.
Guerin Catholic (3-0) at Brebeuf Jesuit (2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights (3-0) at Northwestern (1-2), 7 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern (3-0) at Fishers (3-0), 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian (2-1) at Eastern Hancock (2-1), 7 p.m.
IMG Academy (FL) (2-0) at Ben Davis (3-0), 7 p.m.
Irvington Prep (0-3) at Brown County, 7 p.m.
Lawrence North (3-0) at North Central (0-3), 7 p.m.
Logansport (0-3) at Arsenal Tech (0-3), 7 p.m.
Lutheran (3-0) at Lapel (1-2), 7 p.m.
Martinsville (1-2) at Decatur Central (2-1), 7 p.m.
Monrovia (3-0) at Triton Central (2-1), 7 p.m.
Mooresville (1-2) at Greenwood (3-0), 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (1-2) at New Palestine (1-2), 7 p.m.
Noblesville (2-1) at Westfield (3-0), 7 p.m.
North Montgomery (2-1) at Lebanon (0-3), 7 p.m.
North Putnam (0-3) at Covenant Christian (1-2), 7 p.m.
Park Tudor (3-0) at Fremont (1-2), 7 p.m.
Perry Meridian (1-2) at Plainfield (3-0), 7 p.m.
Pike (0-3) at Southport (0-3), 7 p.m.
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (1-2) at Noblesville Home School (1-2), 7 p.m.
Shelbyville (2-1) at New Castle (1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Speedway (1-2) at Cardinal Ritter (1-2), 7 p.m.
Tindley (1-2) at Shortridge (2-1), 7 p.m.
Tri-West (2-1) at Western Boone (3-0), 7 p.m.
Warren Central (1-2) at Lawrence Central (1-2), 7 p.m.
Whiteland (2-1) at Franklin (2-1), 7 p.m.
Zionsville (2-1) at Franklin Central (2-1), 7 p.m.