13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Operation Football scores - Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

High school football playoff scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Class 6A

Sectional 1

Lafayette Jeff 45, Lake Central 7

Merrillville 39, Crown Point 0

Sectional 2

Chesterton 20, Penn 14

Elkhart 67, Portage 33

Sectional 3

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 42, Warsaw 35

Homestead 28, Ft. Wayne Snider 10

Sectional 4

Fishers 34, Hamilton Southeastern 29

Westfield 35, Noblesville 0

Sectional 5

Brownsburg 34, Avon 31

Carmel 38, Indpls Pike 22

Sectional 6

Indpls Ben Davis 54, Southport 14

Indpls Perry Meridian 35, Indpls Tech 0

Sectional 7

Lawrence North 52, Lawrence Central 19

Warren Central 20, Indpls N. Central 17

Sectional 8

Center Grove 42, Columbus North 7

Columbus East 41, Franklin Central 14

Class 5A

Sectional 9

LaPorte 56, Munster 9

Valparaiso 21, Michigan City 14

Sectional 10

Mishawaka 45, Goshen 6

Sectional 11

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Anderson 6

Ft. Wayne North 42, Ft. Wayne Northrop 21

Sectional 12

McCutcheon 24, Kokomo 7

Zionsville 33, Lafayette Harrison 6

Sectional 13

Decatur Central 56, Plainfield 37

Indpls Cathedral 57, Terre Haute South 18

Sectional 14

New Palestine 31, Franklin 27

Whiteland 66, Seymour 0

Sectional 15

Bloomington North 55, Ev. North 41

Castle 28, Bloomington South 0

Sectional 16

Jeffersonville 35, Floyd Central 28

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Hobart 70, Gary West 0

Lowell 48, Highland 14

Sectional 18

Culver Academy 24, Plymouth 14

Logansport 36, S. Bend St. Joseph's 7

Sectional 19

E. Noble 14, DeKalb 7

Leo 14, NorthWood 12

Sectional 20

Delta 49, Ft. Wayne Wayne 18

Marion 33, Ft. Wayne South 14

Sectional 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 32, Pendleton Hts. 7

New Castle 31, Connersville 7

Sectional 22

Indpls Roncalli 57, Beech Grove 7

Lebanon 29, Western 25

Sectional 23

Martinsville 34, Greenwood 28

Mooresville 36, E. Central 28

Sectional 24

Ev. Central 56, Boonville 18

Ev. Memorial 45, Ev. Reitz 21

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Hanover Central 41, River Forest 6

Sectional 26

Jimtown 38, W. Noble 0

Mishawaka Marian 41, Tippecanoe Valley 24

Sectional 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Oak Hill 0

Norwell 49, Maconaquah 7

Sectional 28

Indpls Brebeuf 35, Yorktown 13

Indpls Chatard 42, Guerin Catholic 7

Sectional 29

Danville 38, Indpls Ritter 0

Tri-West 26, Greencastle 14

Sectional 30

Sullivan 28, Vincennes 26

Washington 32, Edgewood 16

Sectional 31

Franklin Co. 19, Greensburg 18

Lawrenceburg 50, Scottsburg 20

Sectional 32

Heritage Hills 30, Gibson Southern 27

Salem 28, N. Harrison 14

Southridge 30, Gibson Southern 27

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 38, Whiting 6

Rensselaer 34, Wheeler 12

Sectional 34

Bremen 63, Wabash 13

Pioneer 52, LaVille 14

Sectional 35

Eastside 42, Prairie Hts. 0

Ft. Wayne Luers 49, Fairfield 12

Sectional 36

Lapel 27, Eastern (Greentown) 14

Tipton 56, Eastbrook 39

Sectional 37

Seeger 30, Cascade 11

Western Boone 37, N. Putnam 14

Sectional 38

Shenandoah 20, Indpls Scecina 7

Sectional 39

Triton Central 35, Paoli 12

Sectional 40

Ev. Mater Dei 23, N. Knox 19

Linton 47, N. Posey 17

Class 1A

Sectional 41

N. Judson 29, Culver 12

Sectional 43

Madison-Grant 28, Tri-Central 12

S. Adams 48, Monroe Central 7

Sectional 44

Adams Central 38, Triton 14

Sectional 45

S. Putnam 51, Attica 14

Sectional 46

Indpls Lutheran 55, Sheridan 12

Sectional 47

Milan 35, Tri 21

N. Decatur 42, Knightstown 0

Sectional 48

Perry Central 56, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

W. Washington 45, Tecumseh 0