Operation Football scores - September 4, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Credit: WTHR

Center Grove 42, Carmel 0

Cin. Elder, Ohio 42, Floyd Central 14

Covenant Christian 48, Indpls Attucks 0

Eastbrook 36, Mississinewa 14

Eastern Hancock 49, Wes-Del 16

Eastside 34, W. Noble 0

Fairfield 32, Central Noble 6

Fishers 21, Noblesville 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 33, Ft. Wayne South 13

Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Indpls Chatard 28, Indpls Roncalli 7

Indpls Scecina 42, Cascade 0

Lafayette Catholic 38, Northwestern 0

Lafayette Harrison 54, Logansport 0

Lawrenceburg 48, Milan 14

Leo 17, Norwell 0

Marion 7, Kokomo 6

Mishawaka Marian 49, Bremen 26

Mooresville 41, Plainfield 21

N. Montgomery 28, Southmont 6

New Albany 26, Jeffersonville 7

NorthWood 14, Concord 6

Oak Hill 49, Elwood 7

Paoli 14, Springs Valley 7

Parke Heritage 54, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20

S. Adams 60, Bluffton 7

S. Bend St. Joseph's 48, Glenn 0

Silver Creek 42, Providence 7

Switzerland Co. 19, Rock Creek Academy 12

Triton 14, Caston 12

W. Vigo 7, Greencastle 6

Western Boone 48, Crawfordsville 14

Westfield 49, Zionsville 16

Whitko 28, Rochester 7

Winamac 42, N. White 0