Operation Football scores - September 4, 2020

Center Grove 42, Carmel 0
Cin. Elder, Ohio 42, Floyd Central 14
Covenant Christian 48, Indpls Attucks 0
Eastbrook 36, Mississinewa 14
Eastern Hancock 49, Wes-Del 16
Eastside 34, W. Noble 0
Fairfield 32, Central Noble 6
Fishers 21, Noblesville 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 33, Ft. Wayne South 13
Ft. Wayne Snider 27, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Indpls Chatard 28, Indpls Roncalli 7
Indpls Scecina 42, Cascade 0
Lafayette Catholic 38, Northwestern 0
Lafayette Harrison 54, Logansport 0
Lawrenceburg 48, Milan 14
Leo 17, Norwell 0
Marion 7, Kokomo 6
Mishawaka Marian 49, Bremen 26
Mooresville 41, Plainfield 21
N. Montgomery 28, Southmont 6
New Albany 26, Jeffersonville 7
NorthWood 14, Concord 6
Oak Hill 49, Elwood 7
Paoli 14, Springs Valley 7
Parke Heritage 54, N. Central (Farmersburg) 20
S. Adams 60, Bluffton 7
S. Bend St. Joseph's 48, Glenn 0
Silver Creek 42, Providence 7
Switzerland Co. 19, Rock Creek Academy 12
Triton 14, Caston 12
W. Vigo 7, Greencastle 6
Western Boone 48, Crawfordsville 14
Westfield 49, Zionsville 16
Whitko 28, Rochester 7
Winamac 42, N. White 0