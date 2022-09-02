Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
Alexandria 42, Blackford 0
Anderson 28, Richmond 0
Bedford N. Lawrence 19, Jeffersonville 18
Brownsburg 42, Franklin Central 7
Brownstown 48, Eastern (Pekin) 28
Carmel 35, Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 21
Carroll (Flora) 48, Taylor 20
Charlestown 43, Clarksville 21
Chelsea, Mich. 22, Angola 20
Churubusco 21, Garrett 0
Clinton Prairie 34, Clinton Central 0
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0
Columbus East 34, Seymour 12
Columbus North 47, Southport 14
Danville 14, Lebanon 13
E. Noble 27, Huntington North 26
Eastern (Greentown) 43, Delphi 0
Edinburgh 18, S. Decatur 7
Ev. Reitz 41, Jasper 14
Fishers 49, Noblesville 25
Floyd Central 27, Silver Creek 13
Frankton 84, Elwood 12
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne South 18
Ft. Wayne Snider 35, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0
Ft. Wayne Wayne 31, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Gibson Southern 57, Washington 20
Greencastle 46, W. Vigo 14
Hagerstown 56, Union City 14
Hamilton Southeastern 48, Avon 13
Homestead 24, Ft. Wayne Luers 16
Indpls Ben Davis 38, Indpls Pike 0
Indpls Park Tudor 41, Centerville 14
Indpls Roncalli 17, Indpls Chatard 14
Indpls Washington 46, Christel House Manual 0
Jay Co. 41, Southern Wells 6
Kankakee Valley 41, S. Bend Washington 0
Kokomo 14, Logansport 0
Lafayette Harrison 51, Marion 6
Lakeland 46, Prairie Hts. 0
Lawrence Central 21, Lawrence North 3
Lou. Trinity, Ky. 29, Center Grove 28, 2OT
Madison-Grant 27, Mississinewa 6
Martinsville 28, Greenwood 14
Mooresville 38, Plainfield 7
N. Daviess 12, Eastern (Greene) 2
N. Decatur 43, Monroe Central 0
N. Vermillion 57, Covington 36
New Albany 27, Jennings Co. 21
New Palestine 50, Yorktown 13
Northview 28, Sullivan 7
Oak Hill 35, Eastbrook 0
Paoli 29, Springs Valley 22
Pendleton Hts. 35, New Castle 0
Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14
Rochester 70, Whitko 0
S. Dearborn 42, Batesville 7
S. Putnam 52, N. Putnam 20
S. Vermillion 47, Parke Heritage 0
Salem 18, Scottsburg 0
Seeger 52, Attica 7
Southmont 14, N. Montgomery 12
Southridge 49, N. Posey 0
Southwood 35, N. Miami 0
W. Central 44, Tri-County 0
W. Noble 28, Eastside 27
W. Washington 38, Mitchell 8
Warsaw 70, Plymouth 0
Western Boone 49, Crawfordsville 0
Westfield 23, Zionsville 16