HS Football

Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

High school football scores from around the state of Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Credit: wthr

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:

Alexandria 42, Blackford 0

Anderson 28, Richmond 0

Bedford N. Lawrence 19, Jeffersonville 18

Brownsburg 42, Franklin Central 7

Brownstown 48, Eastern (Pekin) 28

Carmel 35, Detroit Cass Tech, Mich. 21

Carroll (Flora) 48, Taylor 20

Charlestown 43, Clarksville 21

Chelsea, Mich. 22, Angola 20

Churubusco 21, Garrett 0

Clinton Prairie 34, Clinton Central 0

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 0

Columbus East 34, Seymour 12

Columbus North 47, Southport 14

Danville 14, Lebanon 13

E. Noble 27, Huntington North 26

Eastern (Greentown) 43, Delphi 0

Edinburgh 18, S. Decatur 7

Ev. Reitz 41, Jasper 14

Fishers 49, Noblesville 25

Floyd Central 27, Silver Creek 13

Frankton 84, Elwood 12

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 42, Ft. Wayne South 18

Ft. Wayne Snider 35, Ft. Wayne Concordia 0

Ft. Wayne Wayne 31, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14

Gibson Southern 57, Washington 20

Greencastle 46, W. Vigo 14

Hagerstown 56, Union City 14

Hamilton Southeastern 48, Avon 13

Homestead 24, Ft. Wayne Luers 16

Indpls Ben Davis 38, Indpls Pike 0

Indpls Park Tudor 41, Centerville 14

Indpls Roncalli 17, Indpls Chatard 14

Indpls Washington 46, Christel House Manual 0

Jay Co. 41, Southern Wells 6

Kankakee Valley 41, S. Bend Washington 0

Kokomo 14, Logansport 0

Lafayette Harrison 51, Marion 6

Lakeland 46, Prairie Hts. 0

Lawrence Central 21, Lawrence North 3

Lou. Trinity, Ky. 29, Center Grove 28, 2OT

Madison-Grant 27, Mississinewa 6

Martinsville 28, Greenwood 14

Mooresville 38, Plainfield 7

N. Daviess 12, Eastern (Greene) 2

N. Decatur 43, Monroe Central 0

N. Vermillion 57, Covington 36

New Albany 27, Jennings Co. 21

New Palestine 50, Yorktown 13

Northview 28, Sullivan 7

Oak Hill 35, Eastbrook 0

Paoli 29, Springs Valley 22

Pendleton Hts. 35, New Castle 0

Riverton Parke 26, Fountain Central 14

Rochester 70, Whitko 0

S. Dearborn 42, Batesville 7

S. Putnam 52, N. Putnam 20

S. Vermillion 47, Parke Heritage 0

Salem 18, Scottsburg 0

Seeger 52, Attica 7

Southmont 14, N. Montgomery 12

Southridge 49, N. Posey 0

Southwood 35, N. Miami 0

W. Central 44, Tri-County 0

W. Noble 28, Eastside 27

W. Washington 38, Mitchell 8

Warsaw 70, Plymouth 0

Western Boone 49, Crawfordsville 0

Westfield 23, Zionsville 16

