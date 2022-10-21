x
HS Football

Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022

Final scores from the first round of the state football playoffs in Indiana.

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022: 

CLASS 4A

Sectional 18

NorthWood 48, S. Bend Washington 14

Sectional 20

Huntington North 47, Muncie Central 21

Kokomo 70, Frankfort 6

Western 44, Jay Co. 0

Sectional 21

Indpls Attucks 52, Indpls Washington 6

Indpls Brebeuf 35, Northview 7

Indpls Roncalli 57, Indpls Shortridge 0

Sectional 22

Connersville 56, Richmond 18

Greenfield 34, Pendleton Hts. 28

Sectional 23

Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

W. Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7

Sectional 26

Glenn 24, Fairfield 7

Jimtown 55, S. Bend Clay 0

Sectional 28

Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21

Sectional 29

Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7

Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg 35, S. Dearborn 6

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34

Rochester 40, Seeger 12

Sectional 36

Alexandria 48, Elwood 8

Tipton 21, Eastern (Greentown) 20

Sectional 37

Southmont 31, N. Knox 0

Sullivan 35, N. Putnam 14

Sectional 38

Lapel 49, Winchester 19

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

Triton 42, Pioneer 6

Sectional 42

Fountain Central 47, Attica 6

Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6

Sectional 43

Carroll (Flora) 49, N. White 16

Tri-Central 51, Tri-County 7

Sectional 44

Northfield 44, Southern Wells 0

Sectional 47

Covenant Christian 66, Parke Heritage 0

Indpls Lutheran 42, S. Putnam 0

Riverton Parke 56, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22

