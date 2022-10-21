Operation Football scores - Oct. 21, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Final scores from the first round of the Indiana state football playoffs on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022:
CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
NorthWood 48, S. Bend Washington 14
Sectional 20
Huntington North 47, Muncie Central 21
Kokomo 70, Frankfort 6
Western 44, Jay Co. 0
Sectional 21
Indpls Attucks 52, Indpls Washington 6
Indpls Brebeuf 35, Northview 7
Indpls Roncalli 57, Indpls Shortridge 0
Sectional 22
Connersville 56, Richmond 18
Greenfield 34, Pendleton Hts. 28
Sectional 23
Martinsville 49, Greenwood 0
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
W. Lafayette 50, Twin Lakes 7
Sectional 26
Glenn 24, Fairfield 7
Jimtown 55, S. Bend Clay 0
Sectional 28
Guerin Catholic 24, Oak Hill 21
Sectional 29
Western Boone 42, Crawfordsville 7
Sectional 31
Lawrenceburg 35, S. Dearborn 6
CLASS 2A
Sectional 34
Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Sectional 36
Alexandria 48, Elwood 8
Tipton 21, Eastern (Greentown) 20
Sectional 37
Southmont 31, N. Knox 0
Sullivan 35, N. Putnam 14
Sectional 38
Lapel 49, Winchester 19
CLASS 1A
Sectional 41
Triton 42, Pioneer 6
Sectional 42
Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6
Sectional 43
Carroll (Flora) 49, N. White 16
Tri-Central 51, Tri-County 7
Sectional 44
Northfield 44, Southern Wells 0
Sectional 47
Covenant Christian 66, Parke Heritage 0
Indpls Lutheran 42, S. Putnam 0
Riverton Parke 56, N. Central (Farmersburg) 22