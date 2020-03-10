x
HS Football

Operation Football scores - October 2, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Adams Central 49, Twin Lakes 29

Anderson 18, Indpls Tech 15

Angola 49, S. Bend Clay 0

Beech Grove 45, Indpls Park Tudor 10

Bluffton 49, Heritage 21

Bremen 39, Prairie Hts. 14

Brownsburg 41, Zionsville 13

Brownstown 63, Clarksville 36

Carmel 31, Indpls Ben Davis 9

Castle 14, Jasper 10

Center Grove 57, Indpls Pike 14

Centerville 54, Union Co. 12

Chesterton 42, Lake Central 0

Clinton Prairie 60, Taylor 6

Columbus East 63, Bedford N. Lawrence 20

Columbus North 38, Bloomington South 14

Concord 21, Eastside 14, OT

Corydon 14, Charlestown 0

Covenant Christian 51, Southside Christian 6

Covington 46, Attica 20

Culver 36, Caston 12

Danville 45, Frankfort 12

Decatur Central 49, Greenwood 21

Delphi 14, N. Newton 12

Delta 28, Pendleton Hts. 21

E. Central 42, Connersville 7

E. Noble 27, Columbia City 10

Eastbrook 56, Blackford 13

Eastern (Greentown) 35, Tri-Central 0

Elkhart Central 51, S. Bend Adams 0

Elwood 51, Madison-Grant 43, OT

Ev. Mater Dei 56, Ev. Bosse 6

Ev. Memorial 47, Ev. Reitz 14

Fairfield 36, Garrett 7

Fishers 33, Franklin Central 14

Floyd Central 55, Jennings Co. 13

Forest Park 41, Springs Valley 26

Frontier 22, Tri-County 20

Ft. Wayne Concordia 27, Ft. Wayne Wayne 16

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, Ft. Wayne Luers 6

Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne South 6

Ft. Wayne Snider 44, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

Greencastle 73, Cloverdale 6

Greenfield 22, Yorktown 7

Greensburg 42, Batesville 28

Guerin Catholic 19, Northview 0

Hamilton Southeastern 27, Noblesville 17

Heritage Christian 41, Lapel 19

Heritage Hills 38, Washington 8

Homestead 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41

Indian Creek 41, Indpls Manual 0

Indpls Cathedral 36, Cin. Elder, Ohio 14

Indpls Chatard 45, Merrillville 28

Indpls Lutheran 50, Monrovia 0

Indpls N. Central 41, Lawrence Central 21

Jimtown 45, S. Bend Washington 7

LaVille 17, Glenn 14

Lafayette Harrison 42, McCutcheon 0

Lafayette Jeff 77, Richmond 6

Lakeland 41, W. Noble 21

Lawrence North 34, Warren Central 13

Lawrenceburg 64, Rushville 15

Lebanon 39, Crawfordsville 6

Leo 21, Huntington North 0

Logansport 50, Central Noble 14

Lowell 27, Highland 7

Marion 49, Muncie Central 6

Martinsville 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 9

Milan 48, Oldenburg 6

Mishawaka 30, NorthWood 16

Mississinewa 48, Alexandria 18

Monroe Central 28, Eastern Hancock 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, New Castle 6

N. Decatur 42, N. Daviess 0

N. Judson 30, Triton 12

N. Knox 27, Linton 14

New Albany 42, Seymour 35

New Haven 43, Bellmont 6

New Palestine 42, Shelbyville 0

Northfield 62, Rochester 0

Norwell 50, DeKalb 0

Oak Hill 48, Frankton 7

Owen Valley 48, Eastern (Greene) 6

Parke Heritage 63, N. Vermillion 28

Penn 49, S. Bend St. Joseph's 20

Pioneer 38, Knox 20

Plainfield 48, Franklin 37

Providence 34, Mitchell 16

Riverton Parke 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 8

S. Adams 55, Jay Co. 0

S. Putnam 33, Brown Co. 13

S. Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0

Scottsburg 72, Rock Creek Academy 8

Shenandoah 49, Northeastern 6

Silver Creek 28, N. Harrison 14

Southridge 48, S. Spencer 3

Speedway 28, Cascade 6

Sullivan 38, Edgewood 21

Tell City 45, Princeton 0

Terre Haute North 35, Southport 21

Tippecanoe Valley 20, Maconaquah 17

Tipton 24, Hamilton Hts. 21

Traders Point Christian 55, Edinburgh 36

Tri 39, Knightstown 7

Tri-West 35, N. Montgomery 6

Union City 38, Cambridge City 0

W. Lafayette 51, Cass 20

W. Vigo 52, N. Putnam 21

W. Washington 39, Perry Central 22

Wabash 48, N. Miami 20

Warsaw 42, Wawasee 17

Western 56, Northwestern 6

Western Boone 47, Southmont 7

Westfield 59, Avon 33

Whiteland 41, Mooresville 35, OT

Whitko 20, Manchester 14