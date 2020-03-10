Operation Football scores - October 2, 2020

Adams Central 49, Twin Lakes 29
Anderson 18, Indpls Tech 15
Angola 49, S. Bend Clay 0
Beech Grove 45, Indpls Park Tudor 10
Bluffton 49, Heritage 21
Bremen 39, Prairie Hts. 14
Brownsburg 41, Zionsville 13
Brownstown 63, Clarksville 36
Carmel 31, Indpls Ben Davis 9
Castle 14, Jasper 10
Center Grove 57, Indpls Pike 14
Centerville 54, Union Co. 12
Chesterton 42, Lake Central 0
Clinton Prairie 60, Taylor 6
Columbus East 63, Bedford N. Lawrence 20
Columbus North 38, Bloomington South 14
Concord 21, Eastside 14, OT
Corydon 14, Charlestown 0
Covenant Christian 51, Southside Christian 6
Covington 46, Attica 20
Culver 36, Caston 12
Danville 45, Frankfort 12
Decatur Central 49, Greenwood 21
Delphi 14, N. Newton 12
Delta 28, Pendleton Hts. 21
E. Central 42, Connersville 7
E. Noble 27, Columbia City 10
Eastbrook 56, Blackford 13
Eastern (Greentown) 35, Tri-Central 0
Elkhart Central 51, S. Bend Adams 0
Elwood 51, Madison-Grant 43, OT
Ev. Mater Dei 56, Ev. Bosse 6
Ev. Memorial 47, Ev. Reitz 14
Fairfield 36, Garrett 7
Fishers 33, Franklin Central 14
Floyd Central 55, Jennings Co. 13
Forest Park 41, Springs Valley 26
Frontier 22, Tri-County 20
Ft. Wayne Concordia 27, Ft. Wayne Wayne 16
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, Ft. Wayne Luers 6
Ft. Wayne North 49, Ft. Wayne South 6
Ft. Wayne Snider 44, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Greencastle 73, Cloverdale 6
Greenfield 22, Yorktown 7
Greensburg 42, Batesville 28
Guerin Catholic 19, Northview 0
Hamilton Southeastern 27, Noblesville 17
Heritage Christian 41, Lapel 19
Heritage Hills 38, Washington 8
Homestead 70, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41
Indian Creek 41, Indpls Manual 0
Indpls Cathedral 36, Cin. Elder, Ohio 14
Indpls Chatard 45, Merrillville 28
Indpls Lutheran 50, Monrovia 0
Indpls N. Central 41, Lawrence Central 21
Jimtown 45, S. Bend Washington 7
LaVille 17, Glenn 14
Lafayette Harrison 42, McCutcheon 0
Lafayette Jeff 77, Richmond 6
Lakeland 41, W. Noble 21
Lawrence North 34, Warren Central 13
Lawrenceburg 64, Rushville 15
Lebanon 39, Crawfordsville 6
Leo 21, Huntington North 0
Logansport 50, Central Noble 14
Lowell 27, Highland 7
Marion 49, Muncie Central 6
Martinsville 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 9
Milan 48, Oldenburg 6
Mishawaka 30, NorthWood 16
Mississinewa 48, Alexandria 18
Monroe Central 28, Eastern Hancock 21
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, New Castle 6
N. Decatur 42, N. Daviess 0
N. Judson 30, Triton 12
N. Knox 27, Linton 14
New Albany 42, Seymour 35
New Haven 43, Bellmont 6
New Palestine 42, Shelbyville 0
Northfield 62, Rochester 0
Norwell 50, DeKalb 0
Oak Hill 48, Frankton 7
Owen Valley 48, Eastern (Greene) 6
Parke Heritage 63, N. Vermillion 28
Penn 49, S. Bend St. Joseph's 20
Pioneer 38, Knox 20
Plainfield 48, Franklin 37
Providence 34, Mitchell 16
Riverton Parke 46, N. Central (Farmersburg) 8
S. Adams 55, Jay Co. 0
S. Putnam 33, Brown Co. 13
S. Vermillion 47, Fountain Central 0
Scottsburg 72, Rock Creek Academy 8
Shenandoah 49, Northeastern 6
Silver Creek 28, N. Harrison 14
Southridge 48, S. Spencer 3
Speedway 28, Cascade 6
Sullivan 38, Edgewood 21
Tell City 45, Princeton 0
Terre Haute North 35, Southport 21
Tippecanoe Valley 20, Maconaquah 17
Tipton 24, Hamilton Hts. 21
Traders Point Christian 55, Edinburgh 36
Tri 39, Knightstown 7
Tri-West 35, N. Montgomery 6
Union City 38, Cambridge City 0
W. Lafayette 51, Cass 20
W. Vigo 52, N. Putnam 21
W. Washington 39, Perry Central 22
Wabash 48, N. Miami 20
Warsaw 42, Wawasee 17
Western 56, Northwestern 6
Western Boone 47, Southmont 7
Westfield 59, Avon 33
Whiteland 41, Mooresville 35, OT
Whitko 20, Manchester 14