Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Columbus East 3
Bloomington South 42, Seymour 13
Carmel 27, Lawrence Central 7
Charlestown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6
Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14
Cin. Elder, Ohio 21, Indpls Chatard 16
Concord 52, Plymouth 0
E. Noble 49, Bellmont 7
Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28
Eastside 28, Angola 7
Floyd Central 20, New Albany 14
Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38
Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Gary West 42, Indpls Attucks 0
Gibson Southern 39, Boonville 21
Glenn 36, S. Bend Washington 0
Greenfield 50, New Castle 7
Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0
Heritage 42, Jay Co. 7
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 6
Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0
Jimtown 19, S. Bend Riley 7
LaVille 42, Culver 0
Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 8
Lawrenceburg 31, S. Dearborn 0
Linton 35, S. Putnam 10
Madison-Grant 65, Alexandria 21
Milan 42, Switzerland Co. 0
Mississinewa 28, Eastbrook 6
N. Decatur 51, Wes-Del 0
N. Harrison 21, Providence 14
N. Montgomery 8, Danville 6
NorthWood 42, Goshen 6
Owen Valley 69, Cloverdale 13
Pendleton Hts. 35, Shelbyville 7
Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 7
Portage 42, LaPorte 6
S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 8
S. Newton 35, Frontier 6
Sheridan 19, Carroll (Flora) 18
Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26
Tri-Central 41, Clinton Central 0
Tri-West 35, Southmont 0
Triton 42, Winamac 6
Triton Central 38, Speedway 7
W. Central 34, N. White 14
W. Lafayette 43, Western 6