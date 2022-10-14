x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Operation Football scores - Oct. 14, 2022

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Credit: WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Adams Central 42, Woodlan 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 21, Columbus East 3

Bloomington South 42, Seymour 13

Carmel 27, Lawrence Central 7

Charlestown 47, Eastern (Pekin) 6

Churubusco 35, Fairfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 21, Indpls Chatard 16

Concord 52, Plymouth 0

E. Noble 49, Bellmont 7

Eastern (Greene) 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 28

Eastside 28, Angola 7

Floyd Central 20, New Albany 14

Fountain Central 72, Parke Heritage 38

Ft. Wayne Snider 52, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Gary West 42, Indpls Attucks 0

Gibson Southern 39, Boonville 21

Glenn 36, S. Bend Washington 0

Greenfield 50, New Castle 7

Guerin Catholic 42, Culver Academy 0

Heritage 42, Jay Co. 7

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls N. Central 6

Indpls Scecina 42, Monrovia 0

Jimtown 19, S. Bend Riley 7

LaVille 42, Culver 0

Lafayette Harrison 42, Richmond 8

Lawrenceburg 31, S. Dearborn 0

Linton 35, S. Putnam 10

Madison-Grant 65, Alexandria 21

Milan 42, Switzerland Co. 0

Mississinewa 28, Eastbrook 6

N. Decatur 51, Wes-Del 0

N. Harrison 21, Providence 14

N. Montgomery 8, Danville 6

NorthWood 42, Goshen 6

Owen Valley 69, Cloverdale 13

Pendleton Hts. 35, Shelbyville 7

Penn 35, S. Bend Adams 7

Portage 42, LaPorte 6

S. Adams 49, Southern Wells 8

S. Newton 35, Frontier 6

Sheridan 19, Carroll (Flora) 18

Southwood 28, Tippecanoe Valley 26

Tri-Central 41, Clinton Central 0

Tri-West 35, Southmont 0

Triton 42, Winamac 6

Triton Central 38, Speedway 7

W. Central 34, N. White 14

W. Lafayette 43, Western 6

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School

Before You Leave, Check This Out