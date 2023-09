Plainfield hosted the Operation Football Game of the Week Friday, coming away with a rout of Franklin.

PLAINFIELD, Ind — Plainfield routed visiting Franklin Friday night on the Operation Football Game of the Week.

Hunter Newell threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns and Luke Starnes rushed for 54 yards and two scores in the Quakers' 38-3 win. Westyn Weyrich led Plainfield with 60 yards on the ground and added a touchdown.

Plainfield (6-1) travels to Whiteland next Friday night, while the Grizzly Cubs (4-3) will host Greenwood.