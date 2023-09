It's Week 6 of Operation Football!

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — This week's Operation Football Game of the Week was a Hoosier Heritage Conference showdown between two heated rivals.

The Yorktown Tigers visited the Shelbyville Golden Bears.

Yorktown prevailed Friday night, 42-19, to improve to 4-2 on the season. They'll host the Greenfield-Central Cougars next week.

The Golden Bears are now 3-3 and will travel to New Palestine next Friday.