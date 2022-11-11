Operation Football: Whiteland routs Plainfield, 49-14

Whiteland advanced to next week's semi-state with a convincing win over Plainfield.

WHITELAND, Ind. — Whiteland held off a Plainfield rally before running away with the regional championship Friday night with a 49-14 win over the Quakers.

The Warriors opened up a 21-0 lead with 7:33 left in the second quarter before Plainfield got things moving and closed to within seven after three quarters.

But Whiteland dominated the final quarter, starting with a 33-yard touchdown run by Nyrius Moore-Smith, who followed his offensive score with a pick six and a 35-14 lead just 1:12 into the fourth quarter.