HS Football

Operation Football: Roncalli tops New Palestine, 20-7

No. 2 Roncalli held off No. 1 New Palestine for a regional championship Friday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli moved one step closer to a state title with a 20-7 win over top-ranked New Palestine Friday night. 

The previously unbeaten Dragons got on the scoreboard first with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Danny Tippit to Isaiah Thacker for a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. 

The Royals evened the score early in the second quarter when Arik Moyers scored on a five-yard run. 

Tied 7-7 late in the third quarter, Roncalli took the lead for good on a three-yard run from Andrew Baugh. They iced the game with a two-yard scoring run by Luke Hansen with 1:30 to play in the game 

The Royals finished the game with 236 yards on the ground, including 195 yards on 34 carries by Hansen. 

Roncalli (12-1) travels to East Central with a trip to the Class 4A state championship game on the line. The Royals defeated the Trojans, 21-19, in St. Leon on Oct. 14. 

East Central (11-2) reached semi-state with a 35-21 win over Evansville Memorial Friday night. 

Next Friday's winner will face either Kokomo or New Prairie at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25. 

