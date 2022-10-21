Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night

Defending Class 4A champion Mt. Vernon faces a big test against rival New Palestine Friday night.

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County.

Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play.

The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept. 9 in Fortville. New Palestine is averaging 48.1 points per game, while holding opponents under 10 points per contest.

The Marauders (6-3) have won five straight games since the loss to their in-county rival, averaging nearly 50 points per game in those victories.

The winner of the game will face either Pendleton Heights or Greenfield Central next week.

John Doran will be in Fortville to cover Friday's game as the Operation Football Game of the Week. Watch at 11 p.m. for highlights of the game.