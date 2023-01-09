x
Operation Football: Greenfield-Central 41, Mt. Vernon 35

Greenfield-Central hosted Mt. Vernon Friday night on the Operation Football Game of the Week.

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Undefeated Greenfield-Central hosted Operation Football Friday as they took on Hancock County rival Mt. Vernon in the Game of the Week. 

The scoreboard got a workout in the first half, with the host Cougars taking a 35-28 lead into halftime. After the break, however, each team scored just once. 

Trailing 41-35, the Marauders had one last chance to tie - and potentially win - the game, but Greenfield senior Cash Looper tipped away a deep pass at the goal line to preserve the Cougars' victory. 

Greenfield-Central travels to Pendleton Heights next Friday night, while Mt. Vernon faces another rival at New Palestine. 

Watch the highlights from Friday night's game tonight at 11 on Operation Football.

