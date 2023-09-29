x
HS Football

Indiana high school scores | Sept. 29, 2023

High school football scores from Week 7 of the IHSAA season on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 on Operation Football.

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Week 7 of Operation Football on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023:

Adams Central 49, Southern Wells 7

Alexandria 38, Oak Hill 14

Batesville 49, Greensburg 0

Bloomington North 42, Columbus East 0

Bloomington South 49, Columbus North 14

Boonville 54, Princeton 7

Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 21

Brownstown 56, Madison 6

Carroll (Flora) 64, Clinton Central 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41, Homestead 20

Cascade 40, Owen Valley 19

Caston 49, Culver 14

Center Grove 48, Indpls Pike 17

Centerville 63, Union Co. 14

Central Noble 24, Churubusco 12

Charlestown 33, Corydon 0

Clinton Prairie 48, Taylor 14

Culver Academy 42, Woodlan 0

DeKalb 49, Norwell 27

Decatur Central 63, Greenwood 42

E. Noble 35, Columbia City 0

Eastern (Greentown) 31, Tri-Central 7

Eastern (Pekin) 22, Salem 21

Eastern Hancock 40, Monroe Central 26

Eastside 35, Fremont 0

Edinburgh 54, Indpls Irvington 18

Elkhart 34, S. Bend Adams 0

Evansville North 31, Vincennes 0

Evansville Reitz 34, Evansville Memorial 0

Fishers 29, Franklin Central 23

Floyd Central 28, Bedford N. Lawrence 27

Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7

Ft. Wayne Wayne 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6

Garrett 22, Fairfield 19

Gibson Southern 45, Washington 6

Goshen 24, Plymouth 21

Greencastle 68, Cloverdale 7

Greenfield 35, Yorktown 30

Greenwood Christian 49, Clarksville 14

Guerin Catholic 29, Northview 24

Hamilton Southeastern 43, Noblesville 22

Heritage 27, Bluffton 21

Indian Creek 35, Speedway 21

Indpls Ben Davis 45, Carmel 16

Indpls Chatard 41, Andrean 0

Indpls Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14

Jimtown 35, S. Bend Washington 0

Knox 50, Pioneer 8

Kokomo 52, Anderson 14

Lafayette Catholic 43, Twin Lakes 0

Lafayette Harrison 38, Indpls Tech 6

Lapel 29, Heritage Christian 15

Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 7

Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0

Leo 48, Huntington North 0

Linton 40, N. Knox 0

Logansport 50, Richmond 8

Lou. Male, Ky. 43, Indpls Roncalli 0

Madison-Grant 38, Frankton 15

Manchester 21, Whitko 0

Martinsville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 31

McCutcheon 34, Lafayette Jeff 22

Mishawaka Marian 39, Angola 14

Mississinewa 49, Blackford 6

Mooresville 21, Whiteland 7

Muncie Central 32, Marion 30

N. Decatur 38, N. Daviess 0

N. Posey 41, Forest Park 7

N. Putnam 48, W. Vigo 0

N. Vermillion 41, Parke Heritage 0

N. White 58, S. Newton 22

New Albany 29, Jeffersonville 7

New Haven 32, Bellmont 14

New Palestine 49, Shelbyville 7

NorthWood 43, Mishawaka 42, OT

Northeastern 19, Shenandoah 16

Northridge 21, Concord 14

Pendleton Hts. 28, Delta 23

Penn 28, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0

Perry Central 48, W. Washington 14

Peru 61, Southwood 7

Plainfield 38, Franklin 3

Providence 41, Milan 13

Riverton Parke 53, Attica 0

Rochester 62, Northfield 0

S. Adams 23, Jay Co. 20

S. Decatur 27, Switzerland Co. 7

S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 20

Scottsburg 56, Mitchell 6

Sheridan 37, Delphi 14

Silver Creek 42, N. Harrison 37

South Vigo 32, Indy Brebeuf 25

Southridge 42, S. Spencer 7

Spring Valley 68, Tecumseh 7

Sullivan 28, Edgewood 7

Tell City 42, Pike Central 0

Tippecanoe Valley 35, W. Lafayette 13

Tri 48, Knightstown 14

Tri-West 38, N. Montgomery 0

Triton Central 38, Indpls Scecina 14

W. Noble 35, Lakeland 34, OT

Wabash 20, N. Miami 18

Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15

Western 55, Northwestern 40

Western Boone 29, Southmont 6

Westfield 38, Avon 14

Winamac 22, W. Central 14

Winchester 48, Hagerstown 0

