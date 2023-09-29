Indiana high school scores | Sept. 29, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Week 7 of Operation Football on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023:
Adams Central 49, Southern Wells 7
Alexandria 38, Oak Hill 14
Batesville 49, Greensburg 0
Bloomington North 42, Columbus East 0
Bloomington South 49, Columbus North 14
Boonville 54, Princeton 7
Brownsburg 59, Zionsville 21
Brownstown 56, Madison 6
Carroll (Flora) 64, Clinton Central 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 41, Homestead 20
Cascade 40, Owen Valley 19
Caston 49, Culver 14
Center Grove 48, Indpls Pike 17
Centerville 63, Union Co. 14
Central Noble 24, Churubusco 12
Charlestown 33, Corydon 0
Clinton Prairie 48, Taylor 14
Culver Academy 42, Woodlan 0
DeKalb 49, Norwell 27
Decatur Central 63, Greenwood 42
E. Noble 35, Columbia City 0
Eastern (Greentown) 31, Tri-Central 7
Eastern (Pekin) 22, Salem 21
Eastern Hancock 40, Monroe Central 26
Eastside 35, Fremont 0
Edinburgh 54, Indpls Irvington 18
Elkhart 34, S. Bend Adams 0
Evansville North 31, Vincennes 0
Evansville Reitz 34, Evansville Memorial 0
Fishers 29, Franklin Central 23
Floyd Central 28, Bedford N. Lawrence 27
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 7
Ft. Wayne Wayne 45, Ft. Wayne Concordia 6
Garrett 22, Fairfield 19
Gibson Southern 45, Washington 6
Goshen 24, Plymouth 21
Greencastle 68, Cloverdale 7
Greenfield 35, Yorktown 30
Greenwood Christian 49, Clarksville 14
Guerin Catholic 29, Northview 24
Hamilton Southeastern 43, Noblesville 22
Heritage 27, Bluffton 21
Indian Creek 35, Speedway 21
Indpls Ben Davis 45, Carmel 16
Indpls Chatard 41, Andrean 0
Indpls Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14
Jimtown 35, S. Bend Washington 0
Knox 50, Pioneer 8
Kokomo 52, Anderson 14
Lafayette Catholic 43, Twin Lakes 0
Lafayette Harrison 38, Indpls Tech 6
Lapel 29, Heritage Christian 15
Lawrence North 48, Warren Central 7
Lebanon 35, Crawfordsville 0
Leo 48, Huntington North 0
Linton 40, N. Knox 0
Logansport 50, Richmond 8
Lou. Male, Ky. 43, Indpls Roncalli 0
Madison-Grant 38, Frankton 15
Manchester 21, Whitko 0
Martinsville 37, Indpls Perry Meridian 31
McCutcheon 34, Lafayette Jeff 22
Mishawaka Marian 39, Angola 14
Mississinewa 49, Blackford 6
Mooresville 21, Whiteland 7
Muncie Central 32, Marion 30
N. Decatur 38, N. Daviess 0
N. Posey 41, Forest Park 7
N. Putnam 48, W. Vigo 0
N. Vermillion 41, Parke Heritage 0
N. White 58, S. Newton 22
New Albany 29, Jeffersonville 7
New Haven 32, Bellmont 14
New Palestine 49, Shelbyville 7
NorthWood 43, Mishawaka 42, OT
Northeastern 19, Shenandoah 16
Northridge 21, Concord 14
Pendleton Hts. 28, Delta 23
Penn 28, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0
Perry Central 48, W. Washington 14
Peru 61, Southwood 7
Plainfield 38, Franklin 3
Providence 41, Milan 13
Riverton Parke 53, Attica 0
Rochester 62, Northfield 0
S. Adams 23, Jay Co. 20
S. Decatur 27, Switzerland Co. 7
S. Vermillion 53, Fountain Central 20
Scottsburg 56, Mitchell 6
Sheridan 37, Delphi 14
Silver Creek 42, N. Harrison 37
South Vigo 32, Indy Brebeuf 25
Southridge 42, S. Spencer 7
Spring Valley 68, Tecumseh 7
Sullivan 28, Edgewood 7
Tell City 42, Pike Central 0
Tippecanoe Valley 35, W. Lafayette 13
Tri 48, Knightstown 14
Tri-West 38, N. Montgomery 0
Triton Central 38, Indpls Scecina 14
W. Noble 35, Lakeland 34, OT
Wabash 20, N. Miami 18
Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15
Western 55, Northwestern 40
Western Boone 29, Southmont 6
Westfield 38, Avon 14
Winamac 22, W. Central 14
Winchester 48, Hagerstown 0