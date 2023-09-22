Operation Football: Indiana high school scores | Sept. 22, 2023

x
HS Football

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Week 6 of Operation Football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023:

Adams Central 48, S. Adams 0

Batesville 26, Lawrenceburg 23

Bedford N. Lawrence 28, Jennings Co. 13

Bloomington North 49, New Albany 14

Bluffton 56, Southern Wells 3

Brownsburg 37, Westfield 7

Carroll (Flora) 42, Tri-Central 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10

Centerville 32, Northeastern 14

Charlestown 65, Scottsburg 7

Covington 15, Parke Heritage 6

DeKalb 49, Huntington North 13

E. Noble 49, Norwell 15

Eastern (Greentown) 53, Clinton Central 8

Eastside 49, Prairie Heights 13

Fairfield 28, Angola 12

Fishers 21, Avon 13

Franklin 29, Mooresville 26

Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 27, OT

Frankton 30, Oak Hill 22

Glenn 42, Bremen 0

Hagerstown 27, Shenandoah 9

Hamilton Southeastern 34, Zionsville 24

Homestead 23, Ft. Wayne Snider 20, OT

Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 14

Indpls Cathedral 28, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 19

Indpls Chatard 13, Guerin Catholic 7

Indpls Lutheran 42, Indpls Scecina 14

Indpls Park Tudor 62, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7

Jasper 41, Evansville Central 13

Jay Co. 34, Woodlan 29

Lafayette Harrison 32, Lafayette Jeff 13

Lakeland 49, Central Noble 6

Leo 40, Bellmont 0

Linton 49, Western 14

Maconaquah 41, N. Miami 0

Madison-Grant 54, Elwood 0

McCutcheon 10, Kokomo 6

Mishawaka 34, Warsaw 11

Mississinewa 33, Alexandria 21

N. Knox 45, Princeton 14

N. Vermillion 46, Attica 0

N. White 14, Caston 6

New Haven 21, Columbia City 7

New Palestine 21, Greenfield 14

New Prairie 49, S. Bend Adams 0

NorthWood 42, Plymouth 7

Northridge 14, Wawasee 7

Paoli 57, Eastern (Greene) 27

Pendleton Hts. 24, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10

Penn 41, Mishawaka Marian 13

Perry Central 54, Clarksville 8

Peru 34, Rochester 23

Providence 78, Indpls Irvington 0

S. Putnam 63, W. Vigo 0

S. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 7

Seymour 41, Brownstown 20

Sheridan 56, Taylor 6

Silver Creek 42, Jeffersonville 28

Southridge 47, Tell City 14

Speedway 30, Connersville 0

Sullivan 27, Owen Valley 7

Switzerland Co. 19, Edinburgh 6

Tri-West 28, Lebanon 21

Triton 27, Pioneer 16

W. Noble 34, Garrett 15

W. Washington 33, N. Daviess 12

Warren Central 23, Indpls Pike 6

