Operation Football: Indiana high school scores | Sept. 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Week 6 of Operation Football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023:
Adams Central 48, S. Adams 0
Batesville 26, Lawrenceburg 23
Bedford N. Lawrence 28, Jennings Co. 13
Bloomington North 49, New Albany 14
Bluffton 56, Southern Wells 3
Brownsburg 37, Westfield 7
Carroll (Flora) 42, Tri-Central 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 17, Ft. Wayne Wayne 10
Centerville 32, Northeastern 14
Charlestown 65, Scottsburg 7
Covington 15, Parke Heritage 6
DeKalb 49, Huntington North 13
E. Noble 49, Norwell 15
Eastern (Greentown) 53, Clinton Central 8
Eastside 49, Prairie Heights 13
Fairfield 28, Angola 12
Fishers 21, Avon 13
Franklin 29, Mooresville 26
Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 27, OT
Frankton 30, Oak Hill 22
Glenn 42, Bremen 0
Hagerstown 27, Shenandoah 9
Hamilton Southeastern 34, Zionsville 24
Homestead 23, Ft. Wayne Snider 20, OT
Indpls Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 14
Indpls Cathedral 28, Frederick Douglass, Ky. 19
Indpls Chatard 13, Guerin Catholic 7
Indpls Lutheran 42, Indpls Scecina 14
Indpls Park Tudor 62, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 7
Jasper 41, Evansville Central 13
Jay Co. 34, Woodlan 29
Lafayette Harrison 32, Lafayette Jeff 13
Lakeland 49, Central Noble 6
Leo 40, Bellmont 0
Linton 49, Western 14
Maconaquah 41, N. Miami 0
Madison-Grant 54, Elwood 0
McCutcheon 10, Kokomo 6
Mishawaka 34, Warsaw 11
Mississinewa 33, Alexandria 21
N. Knox 45, Princeton 14
N. Vermillion 46, Attica 0
N. White 14, Caston 6
New Haven 21, Columbia City 7
New Palestine 21, Greenfield 14
New Prairie 49, S. Bend Adams 0
NorthWood 42, Plymouth 7
Northridge 14, Wawasee 7
Paoli 57, Eastern (Greene) 27
Pendleton Hts. 24, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10
Penn 41, Mishawaka Marian 13
Perry Central 54, Clarksville 8
Peru 34, Rochester 23
Providence 78, Indpls Irvington 0
S. Putnam 63, W. Vigo 0
S. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 7
Seymour 41, Brownstown 20
Sheridan 56, Taylor 6
Silver Creek 42, Jeffersonville 28
Southridge 47, Tell City 14
Speedway 30, Connersville 0
Sullivan 27, Owen Valley 7
Switzerland Co. 19, Edinburgh 6
Tri-West 28, Lebanon 21
Triton 27, Pioneer 16
W. Noble 34, Garrett 15
W. Washington 33, N. Daviess 12
Warren Central 23, Indpls Pike 6