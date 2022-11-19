Operation Football: Center Grove 33, Cathedral 10

Center Grove earned a trip to a fourth-straight state championship game with a win over Cathedral Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Center Grove scored 33 unanswered points to punch their ticket to a fourth-straight state championship game.

After falling behind Cathedral 10-0 after the first quarter, the Trojans came to life to claim a 33-10 victory in a Class 6A semi-state game.

Micah Coyle scored four touchdowns, including three in the second quarter, to lead the Trojans, who will face Fort Wayne Carroll Friday at 7 p.m. for the state championship.

Colin Ayers scored on a 4-yard run late in the first quarter, the only time the Irish reached the end zone.