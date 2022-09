Undefeated Mooresville visited Plainfield Friday night on Operation Football!

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Undefeated so far in 2022, Mooresville was looking for a win over Plainfield for the fifth straight year.

Mooresville got off to a fast start and got the win Friday night on Operation Football, 38-7.

