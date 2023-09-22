x
Operation Football: Indy-area IHSAA football scores | Sept. 22, 2023

Here are all the local games from across the Indianapolis metropolitan area for Week 6 of IHSAA football.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sixth week of Operation Football has wrapped up. Several teams scored major wins this week while others had some close losses. Get caught up on all of Friday night's scores with all of the local results from across the Indianapolis-area. Click here for high school football scores from across the state and click here for the latest Associated Press rankings.

Here are all the scores from Friday night from the Indianapolis area: 

Indy-area IHSAA football scores for Sept. 22, 2023

Anderson 22, Arsenal Tech 20

Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 14

Bishop Chatard 13, Guerin Catholic 7

Bloomington South 59, Southport 0

Brebeuf Jesuit 39, Roncalli 23

Brownsburg 37, Westfield 7

Carmel 27, North Central 6

Cathedral 28, Frederick Douglass (KY) 19

Cascade 49, North Putnam 39

Center Grove 31, Lawrence Central 7

Danville 42, Southmont 21

Decatur Central 26, Plainfield 23

Fishers 21, Avon 13

Franklin 29, Mooresville 26

Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 27, OT

George Washington 58, Southside Home School Crimson Knights 0

Greenwood 44, Perry Meridian 41

Greenwood Christian 57, North Central (Farmersburg) 18

Hamilton Heights 45, Twin Lakes 0

Hamilton Southeastern 34, Zionsville 24

Heritage 28, Lapel 14

Heritage Christian 28, Covenant Christian 24

Indian Creek 44, Edgewood 25

Lutheran 42, Scecina 14

Milan 44, Eastern Hancock 19

Monrovia 45, Beech Grove 18

New Palestine 21, Greenfield-Central 14

Park Tudor 62, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 7

Pendleton Heights 24, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10

Providence 78, Irvington Prep 0

Sheridan 56, Taylor 6

Shortridge 54, Christel House Manual 14

Speedway 30, Connersville 0

Switzerland County 19, Edinburgh 6

Tindley 56, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 24

Tri-West 28, Lebanon 21

Triton Central 48, Cardinal Ritter 14

Warren Central 23, Pike 6

Western Boone 49, Frankfort 0

Whiteland 34, Martinsville 22

Yorktown 42, Shelbyville 19

