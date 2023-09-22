Operation Football: Indy-area IHSAA football scores | Sept. 22, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The sixth week of Operation Football has wrapped up. Several teams scored major wins this week while others had some close losses. Get caught up on all of Friday night's scores with all of the local results from across the Indianapolis-area. Click here for high school football scores from across the state and click here for the latest Associated Press rankings.
Here are all the scores from Friday night from the Indianapolis area:
Indy-area IHSAA football scores for Sept. 22, 2023
Anderson 22, Arsenal Tech 20
Ben Davis 62, Lawrence North 14
Bishop Chatard 13, Guerin Catholic 7
Bloomington South 59, Southport 0
Brebeuf Jesuit 39, Roncalli 23
Brownsburg 37, Westfield 7
Carmel 27, North Central 6
Cathedral 28, Frederick Douglass (KY) 19
Cascade 49, North Putnam 39
Center Grove 31, Lawrence Central 7
Danville 42, Southmont 21
Decatur Central 26, Plainfield 23
Fishers 21, Avon 13
Franklin 29, Mooresville 26
Franklin Central 28, Noblesville 27, OT
George Washington 58, Southside Home School Crimson Knights 0
Greenwood 44, Perry Meridian 41
Greenwood Christian 57, North Central (Farmersburg) 18
Hamilton Heights 45, Twin Lakes 0
Hamilton Southeastern 34, Zionsville 24
Heritage 28, Lapel 14
Heritage Christian 28, Covenant Christian 24
Indian Creek 44, Edgewood 25
Lutheran 42, Scecina 14
Milan 44, Eastern Hancock 19
Monrovia 45, Beech Grove 18
New Palestine 21, Greenfield-Central 14
Park Tudor 62, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian 7
Pendleton Heights 24, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 10
Providence 78, Irvington Prep 0
Sheridan 56, Taylor 6
Shortridge 54, Christel House Manual 14
Speedway 30, Connersville 0
Switzerland County 19, Edinburgh 6
Tindley 56, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 24
Tri-West 28, Lebanon 21
Triton Central 48, Cardinal Ritter 14
Warren Central 23, Pike 6
Western Boone 49, Frankfort 0
Whiteland 34, Martinsville 22
Yorktown 42, Shelbyville 19