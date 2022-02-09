x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Operation Football: Lawrence Central 21, Lawrence North 3

It was a rivalry game in Lawrence Township Friday night on Operation Football!

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Central hosted Lawrence North Friday night on Operation Football!

In a rivalry game, the Bears were looking for their first win of the season.

Lawrence Central prevailed, 21-3.

Check out the highlights in the media player.

RELATED: Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

RELATED: Operation Football: Mooresville 38, Plainfield 7

What other people are reading: 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out