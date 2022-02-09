Operation Football: Lawrence Central 21, Lawrence North 3

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawrence Central hosted Lawrence North Friday night on Operation Football!
In a rivalry game, the Bears were looking for their first win of the season.
Lawrence Central prevailed, 21-3.
Check out the highlights in the media player.
