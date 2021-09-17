Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Zionsville Community High School

The Zionsville Eagles (2-2) take on the Noblesville Millers (2-2) on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Zionsville Community High School football coach Scott Turnquist.

The Zionsville Eagles (2-2) take on the Noblesville Millers (2-2) on the road Friday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Click on the media player to see the interview.