Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Westfield High School

WESTFIELD, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Westfield High School football coach Jake Gilbert.
The Westfield Shamrocks start their season at home against the Cathedral Fighting Irish on Friday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player above to see the interview.
What other people are reading:
- Elwood pastor killed in head-on crash
- Yes, Carmel's roundabouts have a huge impact in reducing crashes
- 4 things to know about COVID booster shots
- 11-month-old Indiana girl found dead; suspect and parents charged
- Internal emails raise questions about government’s investigation into Walgreens privacy breach