HS Football

Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Speedway High School

The Speedway Sparkplugs (4-1) face the Edinburgh Lancers (4-1) at home Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Speedway High School head football coach Shane Clampitt.

Click on the media player to see the interview. 

