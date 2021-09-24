Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Speedway High School

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Speedway High School head football coach Shane Clampitt.
The Speedway Sparkplugs (4-1) face the Edinburgh Lancers (4-1) at home Friday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the interview.
