The Huskies visit Bluffton Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

ARCADIA, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" this week with Hamilton Heights High School head football coach John Kirschner.

She challenges him to answer a series of questions as they walk the red zone on the field.

The Huskies visit Bluffton Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m.