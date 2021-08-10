Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Danville High School

DANVILLE, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Danville High School football coach Jayme Comer.
The Danville Warriors (6-1) host the Western Boone Stars (5-2) Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the interview.
What other people are reading:
- Schools hoping Pfizer vaccine for 5-11 will be 'game changer'
- Fair Housing Center files lawsuit against Old National Bank alleging lending discrimination
- 'They charged us $2,088 for being there for 5 minutes': Texas couple hit with bizarre airport parking bill
- Parents of children ages 5-11 anxious for Pfizer to get emergency approval for its vaccine for kids
- Supply chain issues may impact your search for pumpkins, Halloween costumes