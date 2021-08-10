x
Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Danville High School

The Danville Warriors (6-1) host the Western Boone Stars (5-2) Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.

DANVILLE, Ind. — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Danville High School football coach Jayme Comer.

Click on the media player to see the interview. 

