Operation Football 'Into the Red Zone': Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School

INDIANAPOLIS — 13Sports' Taylor Tannebaum is going "Into the Red Zone" with Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School football coach Matt Geske.
The Brebeuf Jesuit Braves (7-2) host the West Lafayette Red Devils (9-0) in the Class 3A sectional first round Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
Click on the media player to see the interview.
