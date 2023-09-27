INDIANAPOLIS — Don't forget to tune in Friday night at 11 p.m. for Operation Football on 13News! 13Sports director Dave Calabro will be at the Game of the Week between Franklin and Plainfield, so make sure to tag your photos from the game on social media with #OPFB. 13News could feature your images on the air and online.
Games in bold will feature highlights on Operation Football.
IHSAA football week 7 Indy-area schedule
Andrean (3-3) at Bishop Chatard (6-0), 7 p.m.
Beech Grove (2-4) at Cardinal Ritter (3-3), 7 p.m.
Brebeuf Jesuit (3-2) at Terre Haute South (2-4), 7 p.m.
Carmel (4-2) at Ben Davis (5-1), 7 p.m.
Cascade (4-2) at Owen Valley (2-4), 7 p.m.
Cathedral (4-2) at Cincinnati LaSalle (OH) (4-2), 7 p.m.
Center Grove (5-1) at Pike (1-5), 7 p.m.
Covenant Christian (3-3) at Christel House Manual (2-4), 7 p.m.
Crawfordsville (0-6) at Lebanon (2-4), 7 p.m.
Crispus Attucks (5-1) at Shortridge (3-3), 7 p.m.
Danville (4-2) at Frankfort (1-5), 7 p.m.
Decatur Central (4-2) at Greenwood (4-2), 7 p.m.
Delphi (2-4) at Sheridan (5-1), 7 p.m.
Delta (5-1) at Pendleton Heights (4-2), 7:30 p.m.
Franklin (4-2) at Plainfield (5-1), 7 p.m.
Franklin Central (4-2) at Fishers (4-2), 7 p.m.
Greenfield-Central (5-1) at Yorktown (4-2), 7 p.m.
Greenwood Christian (3-3) at Clarksville (0-6), 7 p.m.
Guerin Catholic (4-2) at Northview (5-1), 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights (6-0) at Tipton (1-5), 7 p.m.
Indian Creek (3-3) at Speedway (2-4), 7 p.m.
Irvington Prep (0-6) at Edinburgh (0-6), 7 p.m.
Lafayette Harrison (5-1) at Arsenal Tech (0-6), 7 p.m.
Lapel (2-4) at Heritage Christian (5-1), 7 p.m.
Lawrence Central (2-4) at North Central (0-6), 7 p.m.
Lutheran (6-0) at Monrovia (5-1), 7 p.m.
Martinsville (3-3) at Perry Meridian (2-4), 7 p.m.
Monroe Central (2-4) at Eastern Hancock (3-3), 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) (2-4) at New Castle (1-5), 7 p.m.
Noblesville (3-3) at Hamilton Southeastern (5-1), 7 p.m.
Phalen Academy (1-4) at Park Tudor (6-0), 7 p.m.
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood (2-4) at George Washington (3-3), 7 p.m.
Roncalli (3-3) at Louisville Male (KY) (4-4), 7 p.m.
Scecina (4-2) at Triton Central (5-1), 7 p.m.
Shelbyville (3-3) at New Palestine (4-2), 7 p.m.
Terre Haute North (0-6) at Southport (0-6), 7:30 p.m.
Tindley (3-3) at Wes-Del (1-5), 7:30 p.m.
Tri-West (5-1) at North Montgomery (4-2), 7 p.m.
Warren Central (3-3) at Lawrence North (4-2), 7 p.m.
Western Boone (4-2) at Southmont (4-2), 7 p.m.
Westfield (5-1) at Avon (0-6), 7 p.m.
Whiteland (3-3) at Mooresville (2-4), 7 p.m.
Zionsville (3-3) at Brownsburg (6-0), 7 p.m.