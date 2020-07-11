x
Operation Football scores - November 6, 2020

High school football scores from the state sectional championship games in Indiana.
Sectional Playoffs

Championship

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Merrillville 48, Lafayette Jeff 14

Sectional 2

Elkhart 14, Chesterton 10

Sectional 3

Homestead 30, Warsaw 22

Sectional 4

Westfield 31, Fishers 0

Sectional 5

Carmel 21, Brownsburg 7

Sectional 6

Indpls Ben Davis 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 6

Sectional 7

Warren Central 21, Lawrence North 7

Sectional 8

Center Grove 55, Columbus East 7

Class 5A

Sectional 9

Valparaiso 35, LaPorte 21

Sectional 10

Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Adams 21

Sectional 11

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 20, Ft. Wayne North 12

Sectional 13

Indpls Cathedral 42, Decatur Central 7

Sectional 14

Whiteland 48, New Palestine 13

Sectional 15

Castle 35, Bloomington North 24

Sectional 16

Jeffersonville 35, New Albany 25

Class 4A

Sectional 17

Hobart 10, Lowell 7

Sectional 18

Logansport 22, Culver Academy 14

Sectional 19

E. Noble 10, Leo 0

Sectional 20

Marion 38, Delta 21

Sectional 21

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Castle 20

Sectional 22

Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 7

Sectional 23

Mooresville 52, Martinsville 27

Sectional 24

Ev. Central 24, Ev. Memorial 21

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Calumet 38, Hanover Central 21

Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian 44, Jimtown 13

Sectional 27

Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Norwell 0

Sectional 28

Indpls Chatard 35, Indpls Brebeuf 3

Sectional 29

Danville 35, Tri-West 19

Sectional 31

Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 12

Sectional 32

Southridge 35, Salem 7

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean 28, Rensselaer 14

Sectional 34

Pioneer 30, Bremen 14

Sectional 35

Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Eastside 49

Sectional 36

Tipton 28, Lapel 20

Sectional 37

Western Boone 42, Seeger 12

Sectional 38

Heritage Christian 45, Shenandoah 26

Sectional 39

Triton Central 35, Providence 7

Sectional 40

Ev. Mater Dei 37, Linton 20

Class 1A

Sectional 41

Winamac 14, N. Judson 8

Sectional 43

S. Adams 55, Madison-Grant 7

Sectional 44

Southwood 28, Adams Central 14

Sectional 45

S. Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40

Sectional 46

Covenant Christian 46, Indpls Lutheran 38

Sectional 47

N. Decatur 6, Milan 0

Sectional 48

W. Washington 20, Perry Central 19