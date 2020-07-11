Operation Football scores - November 6, 2020

Sectional Playoffs
Championship
Class 6A
Sectional 1
Merrillville 48, Lafayette Jeff 14
Sectional 2
Elkhart 14, Chesterton 10
Sectional 3
Homestead 30, Warsaw 22
Sectional 4
Westfield 31, Fishers 0
Sectional 5
Carmel 21, Brownsburg 7
Sectional 6
Indpls Ben Davis 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 6
Sectional 7
Warren Central 21, Lawrence North 7
Sectional 8
Center Grove 55, Columbus East 7
Class 5A
Sectional 9
Valparaiso 35, LaPorte 21
Sectional 10
Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Adams 21
Sectional 11
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 20, Ft. Wayne North 12
Sectional 13
Indpls Cathedral 42, Decatur Central 7
Sectional 14
Whiteland 48, New Palestine 13
Sectional 15
Castle 35, Bloomington North 24
Sectional 16
Jeffersonville 35, New Albany 25
Class 4A
Sectional 17
Hobart 10, Lowell 7
Sectional 18
Logansport 22, Culver Academy 14
Sectional 19
E. Noble 10, Leo 0
Sectional 20
Marion 38, Delta 21
Sectional 21
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 49, New Castle 20
Sectional 22
Indpls Roncalli 42, Lebanon 7
Sectional 23
Mooresville 52, Martinsville 27
Sectional 24
Ev. Central 24, Ev. Memorial 21
Class 3A
Sectional 25
Calumet 38, Hanover Central 21
Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian 44, Jimtown 13
Sectional 27
Ft. Wayne Concordia 24, Norwell 0
Sectional 28
Indpls Chatard 35, Indpls Brebeuf 3
Sectional 29
Danville 35, Tri-West 19
Sectional 31
Lawrenceburg 49, Franklin Co. 12
Sectional 32
Southridge 35, Salem 7
Class 2A
Sectional 33
Andrean 28, Rensselaer 14
Sectional 34
Pioneer 30, Bremen 14
Sectional 35
Ft. Wayne Luers 56, Eastside 49
Sectional 36
Tipton 28, Lapel 20
Sectional 37
Western Boone 42, Seeger 12
Sectional 38
Heritage Christian 45, Shenandoah 26
Sectional 39
Triton Central 35, Providence 7
Sectional 40
Ev. Mater Dei 37, Linton 20
Class 1A
Sectional 41
Winamac 14, N. Judson 8
Sectional 43
S. Adams 55, Madison-Grant 7
Sectional 44
Southwood 28, Adams Central 14
Sectional 45
S. Putnam 43, Parke Heritage 40
Sectional 46
Covenant Christian 46, Indpls Lutheran 38
Sectional 47
N. Decatur 6, Milan 0
Sectional 48
W. Washington 20, Perry Central 19