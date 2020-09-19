x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

HS Football

Operation Football scores - September 18, 2020

High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Credit: WTHR

Adams Central 42, Heritage 6

Alexandria 41, Elwood 26

Angola 49, Lakeland 27

Avon 35, Franklin Central 7

Bluffton 48, Jay Co. 7

Brownsburg 42, Fishers 6

Brownstown 55, N. Harrison 22

Carmel 36, Lawrence North 34

Cass 15, Northwestern 0

Castle 28, Vincennes 7

Center Grove 47, Indpls N. Central 0

Centerville 49, Tri 14

Central Noble 35, Fremont 34, OT

Clinton Central 62, Taylor 6

Columbia City 13, DeKalb 12

Columbus East 48, New Albany 14

Concord 33, Goshen 0

Corydon 44, Eastern (Pekin) 6

Danville 28, Tri-West 7

Delphi 42, Tri-Central 14

Eastern (Greentown) 52, Carroll (Flora) 0

Eastern Hancock 42, Knightstown 7

Elkhart Central 20, Penn 19

Fairfield 41, W. Noble 7

Floyd Central 38, Jeffersonville 10

Franklin 48, Martinsville 21

Ft. Wayne Concordia 20, Ft. Wayne Northrop 6

Greenfield 51, Shelbyville 0

Hamilton Hts. 19, Western 18, OT

Homestead 33, Ft. Wayne Snider 3

Huntington North 35, Bellmont 13

Indpls Cathedral 25, Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 22

Indpls Chatard 42, Southport 0

Indpls Lutheran 56, Cascade 7

Indpls Ritter 38, Lapel 8

Indpls Roncalli 42, Guerin Catholic 0

Jasper 28, Ev. Mater Dei 14

LaVille 41, Caston 6

Lafayette Harrison 42, Anderson 14

Lafayette Jeff 50, Kokomo 13

Madison 42, Jennings Co. 13

Marion 53, Richmond 0

Milan 25, N. Decatur 7

Mishawaka 39, Plymouth 30

Mishawaka Marian 35, S. Bend Adams 13

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 29, Forest Park 20

N. Knox 45, N. Central (Farmersburg) 0

N. Putnam 44, Cloverdale 6

N. Vermillion 35, Riverton Parke 16

New Castle 39, Yorktown 13

New Palestine 13, Pendleton Hts. 3

NorthWood 39, Wawasee 0

Northeastern 27, Union City 7

Northfield 55, Manchester 18

Northview 35, Owen Valley 0

Oak Hill 7, Mississinewa 6

Oldenburg 38, Switzerland Co. 0

Parke Heritage 69, Eastern (Greene) 8

Peru 14, Maconaquah 7

Plainfield 38, Greenwood 35

Providence 23, Charlestown 14

S. Adams 31, Monroe Central 14

S. Bend Washington 35, S. Bend Clay 6

S. Putnam 42, Edgewood 0

Salem 51, Clarksville 14

Seeger 65, Covington 14

Seymour 26, Bedford N. Lawrence 7

Shenandoah 41, Wes-Del 6

Sherwood Fairview, Ohio 69, Woodlan 0

Silver Creek 49, Scottsburg 13

Southmont 30, Crawfordsville 24

Southridge 48, Gibson Southern 28

Southwood 35, Wabash 0

Speedway 21, Monrovia 14

Sullivan 14, S. Vermillion 13, OT

Tell City 41, Springs Valley 0

Tippecanoe Valley 54, Rochester 0

Triton 48, Culver 8

Triton Central 14, Indian Creek 6

Twin Lakes 30, Benton Central 12

Union Co. 25, Winchester 22

W. Washington 43, Paoli 0

Warsaw 27, Northridge 14

Washington 44, Pike Central 21

Western Boone 38, N. Montgomery 16

Westfield 14, Hamilton Southeastern 3

Whiteland 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 0

Whitko 53, N. Miami 24

Zionsville 24, Noblesville 17