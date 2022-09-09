Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:
Adams Central 48, Jay Co. 7
Alexandria 41, Elwood 7
Anderson 26, Marion 16
Angola 26, W. Noble 7
Bedford N. Lawrence 45, New Albany 21
Bloomington South 45, Bloomington North 7
Bluffton 27, Woodlan 6
Boonville 13, N. Knox 7, OT
Brownstown 26, Salem 12
Carmel 34, Indpls Pike 14
Carroll (Flora) 43, Southern Wells 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0
Cascade 74, Cloverdale 0
Cass 21, Tipton 0
Castle 21, Ev. Harrison 8
Center Grove 35, Indpls Ben Davis 34
Centerville 42, Winchester 6
Central Noble 20, Prairie Hts. 0
Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 13
Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 35, Penn 10
Clinton Prairie 54, Tri-Central 28
Columbia City 41, Huntington North 0
Columbus East 49, Jennings Co. 0
Crown Point 35, Lake Central 10
Eastbrook 29, Frankton 24
Eastern (Greene) 56, Mitchell 30
Eastside 28, Churubusco 6
Edinburgh 19, Switzerland Co. 0
Elkhart 41, S. Bend Washington 0
Erie-Mason, Mich. 44, Fremont 0
Ev. Memorial 22, Ev. Mater Dei 6
Ev. Reitz 38, Ev. North 15
Fairfield 21, Southport 12
Fountain Central 38, Covington 14
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14, Homestead 10
Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14
Ft. Wayne North 45, Ft. Wayne Wayne 16
Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne South 0
Gibson Southern 28, South Warren, Ky. 24
Greenfield 35, Pendleton Hts. 0
Hagerstown 27, Union Co. 7
Hamilton Southeastern 28, Fishers 27, OT
Hanover Central 35, River Forest 0
Heritage 28, S. Adams 27
Hobart 28, Culver Academy 14
Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 0
Indpls Roncalli 38, Columbus North 17
Indpls Scecina 32, Beech Grove 0
Jasper 41, Ev. Bosse 14
Jimtown 20, Glenn 12
Kokomo 54, Muncie Central 27
Lafayette Harrison 38, McCutcheon 3
Lakeland 20, Garrett 16
Lawrence Central 32, Warren Central 20
Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 6
Lebanon 27, N. Montgomery 6
Leo 28, New Haven 12
Linton 40, Sullivan 20
Logansport 36, Indpls Tech 27
Maconaquah 53, Whitko 8
Madison-Grant 47, Blackford 0
Milan 21, Madison 20, OT
Mishawaka 37, Goshen 6
Mooresville 42, Greenwood 12
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Jeffersonville 0
N. Central (Farmersburg) 40, Princeton 28
N. Daviess 49, Washington 16
N. Decatur 36, Shenandoah 0
N. Posey 35, Tell City 7
N. White 7, Tri-County 0
New Palestine 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 6
New Prairie 34, Mishawaka Marian 14
NorthWood 42, Northridge 7
Northview 41, W. Vigo 6
Norwell 48, Bellmont 0
Oak Hill 45, Mississinewa 22
Owen Valley 57, Edgewood 7
Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6
Peru 19, N. Miami 8
Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 14
Providence 42, Clarksville 20
Rensselaer 34, Twin Lakes 7
Richmond 80, Lafayette-jefferson 0
Rochester 52, Wabash 13
S. Bend St. Joseph's 21, S. Bend Adams 14
S. Putnam 35, Greencastle 14
S. Vermillion 35, N. Vermillion 19
Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22
Seymour 22, Floyd Central 15
Shelbyville 22, New Castle 20
Sheridan 47, Delphi 14
Silver Creek 55, Eastern (Pekin) 46
Southmont 60, Frankfort 7
Southridge 53, Pike Central 0
Southwood 35, Northfield 21
Speedway 49, Indpls Ritter 0
Tecumseh 38, Forest Park 14
Terre Haute South 56, Terre Haute North 35
Tippecanoe Valley 43, Manchester 13
Tri-West 41, Western Boone 34
Triton 51, Bremen 10
Triton Central 41, Monrovia 10
Valparaiso 35, Michigan City 14
Vincennes 55, Ev. Central 6
W. Lafayette 52, Lafayette Catholic 21
W. Washington 38, Springs Valley 17
Warsaw 19, Concord 0
Wawasee 45, Plymouth 28
Western 49, Benton Central 12
Westfield 34, Noblesville 33
Wheeler 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 0
Whiteland 21, Franklin 0
Zionsville 14, Franklin Central 7