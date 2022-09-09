x
HS Football

Operation Football scores: Sept. 9, 2022

High school football scores from around Indiana on Sept. 9, 2022:

INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022:

Adams Central 48, Jay Co. 7

Alexandria 41, Elwood 7

Anderson 26, Marion 16

Angola 26, W. Noble 7

Bedford N. Lawrence 45, New Albany 21

Bloomington South 45, Bloomington North 7

Bluffton 27, Woodlan 6

Boonville 13, N. Knox 7, OT

Brownstown 26, Salem 12

Carmel 34, Indpls Pike 14

Carroll (Flora) 43, Southern Wells 6

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 38, Ft. Wayne Northrop 0

Cascade 74, Cloverdale 0

Cass 21, Tipton 0

Castle 21, Ev. Harrison 8

Center Grove 35, Indpls Ben Davis 34

Centerville 42, Winchester 6

Central Noble 20, Prairie Hts. 0

Charlestown 39, N. Harrison 13

Cin. St. Xavier, Ohio 35, Penn 10

Clinton Prairie 54, Tri-Central 28

Columbia City 41, Huntington North 0

Columbus East 49, Jennings Co. 0

Crown Point 35, Lake Central 10

Eastbrook 29, Frankton 24

Eastern (Greene) 56, Mitchell 30

Eastside 28, Churubusco 6

Edinburgh 19, Switzerland Co. 0

Elkhart 41, S. Bend Washington 0

Erie-Mason, Mich. 44, Fremont 0

Ev. Memorial 22, Ev. Mater Dei 6

Ev. Reitz 38, Ev. North 15

Fairfield 21, Southport 12

Fountain Central 38, Covington 14

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 14, Homestead 10

Ft. Wayne Luers 41, Ft. Wayne Concordia 14

Ft. Wayne North 45, Ft. Wayne Wayne 16

Ft. Wayne Snider 42, Ft. Wayne South 0

Gibson Southern 28, South Warren, Ky. 24

Greenfield 35, Pendleton Hts. 0

Hagerstown 27, Union Co. 7

Hamilton Southeastern 28, Fishers 27, OT

Hanover Central 35, River Forest 0

Heritage 28, S. Adams 27

Hobart 28, Culver Academy 14

Indpls Cathedral 38, Indpls Chatard 0

Indpls Roncalli 38, Columbus North 17

Indpls Scecina 32, Beech Grove 0

Jasper 41, Ev. Bosse 14

Jimtown 20, Glenn 12

Kokomo 54, Muncie Central 27

Lafayette Harrison 38, McCutcheon 3

Lakeland 20, Garrett 16

Lawrence Central 32, Warren Central 20

Lawrence North 44, Indpls N. Central 6

Lebanon 27, N. Montgomery 6

Leo 28, New Haven 12

Linton 40, Sullivan 20

Logansport 36, Indpls Tech 27

Maconaquah 53, Whitko 8

Madison-Grant 47, Blackford 0

Milan 21, Madison 20, OT

Mishawaka 37, Goshen 6

Mooresville 42, Greenwood 12

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 48, Jeffersonville 0

N. Central (Farmersburg) 40, Princeton 28

N. Daviess 49, Washington 16

N. Decatur 36, Shenandoah 0

N. Posey 35, Tell City 7

N. White 7, Tri-County 0

New Palestine 42, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 6

New Prairie 34, Mishawaka Marian 14

NorthWood 42, Northridge 7

Northview 41, W. Vigo 6

Norwell 48, Bellmont 0

Oak Hill 45, Mississinewa 22

Owen Valley 57, Edgewood 7

Parke Heritage 46, Attica 6

Peru 19, N. Miami 8

Plainfield 28, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

Providence 42, Clarksville 20

Rensselaer 34, Twin Lakes 7

Richmond 80, Lafayette-jefferson 0

Rochester 52, Wabash 13

S. Bend St. Joseph's 21, S. Bend Adams 14

S. Putnam 35, Greencastle 14

S. Vermillion 35, N. Vermillion 19

Seeger 35, Riverton Parke 22

Seymour 22, Floyd Central 15

Shelbyville 22, New Castle 20

Sheridan 47, Delphi 14

Silver Creek 55, Eastern (Pekin) 46

Southmont 60, Frankfort 7

Southridge 53, Pike Central 0

Southwood 35, Northfield 21

Speedway 49, Indpls Ritter 0

Tecumseh 38, Forest Park 14

Terre Haute South 56, Terre Haute North 35

Tippecanoe Valley 43, Manchester 13

Tri-West 41, Western Boone 34

Triton 51, Bremen 10

Triton Central 41, Monrovia 10

Valparaiso 35, Michigan City 14

Vincennes 55, Ev. Central 6

W. Lafayette 52, Lafayette Catholic 21

W. Washington 38, Springs Valley 17

Warsaw 19, Concord 0

Wawasee 45, Plymouth 28

Western 49, Benton Central 12

Westfield 34, Noblesville 33

Wheeler 35, S. Central (Union Mills) 0

Whiteland 21, Franklin 0

Zionsville 14, Franklin Central 7

